Gillian McKeown new YFCU chief

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) has appointed Gillian McKeown as its new chief executive officer.

McKeown has worked for the YFCU in the past as an events and programme manager. She takes over as chief executive from Michael Reid who had been in the role for 11 years.

DAERA issues Tier 1 grant offers

The first letters of offer under the latest phase of the Tier 1 capital grant scheme have been issued to successful applicants.

DAERA received 2,816 applications for the fourth tranche of the £10m grant scheme in November 2022.

A department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal that 38 letters have been issued to successful applicants so far.

“Work continues on the completion of eligibility checks on applications received into the scheme. Subsequent batches will issue on a weekly basis as eligibility checks are completed,” the spokesperson said.

Farm theft near Castlerock

Farmers are urged to be vigilant with reports of machinery being stolen on the increase.

On Thursday 12 January, several items of farm equipment were stolen from a farmyard outside Castlerock, Co Derry. Included within the haul was a pristine 12x6 twin axle Nugent livestock trailer along with a red and black 2023 model CF Moto 520 quad.

A second quad, a Suzuki LTZ 50 in yellow and black was also stolen. Anyone with any information should contact the PSNI as there is a reward available on recovery of vehicles.