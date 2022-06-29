BDG meetings to be mostly on-farm

On-farm meetings will be the main focus of the Business Development Group (BDG) initiative in NI going forward, CAFRE have confirmed.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, BDG meetings moved to an online format when restrictions on social mixing were in place. In a recent survey, discussion group members were asked how they wanted the scheme to be delivered in the future, and face-to-face meetings came out as the most popular answer.

“We will continue with the blended approach with mostly on-farm events but online events as an option, for example in mid-winter,” CAFRE said.

Input costs forecast to remain high

Input costs on UK farms are set to remain at elevated levels for at least the remainder the year, according to consultancy firm The Andersons Centre.

Andersons states the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will continue to cause “upheaval” “in supply chains, particularly for feed, fuel, and fertiliser.

Its latest estimates of farm input inflation, known as Agflation, has the index sitting at 25.3% for June 2022. This means overall farm input costs have risen by a quarter since the same month last year.

“In comparison with general inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI) and food prices (CPI Food) which stand at 9.1% and 8.5% respectively, Agflation is nearly three times higher,” said Michael Haverty from Andersons.

World Charolais Congress in Down

Attendees at next month’s World Charolais Congress are to visit the farm of David and Albert Connolly near Ballynahinch, Co Down.

The Connolly family breed Charolais cattle under the Brigadoon prefix and will host the international delegation as part of a tour of farms across the UK.

Locals can also visit the Brigadoon Herd, with the event running from 11am to 3pm on Sunday 17 July 2022. Lunch is included in the £10 charge and places can be registered by calling 01636 616060.

Auction of Hope raises £25,000

The second “Auction of Hope” organised by representatives from the NI agribusiness sector has raised £25,000 for the Air Ambulance NI and Cancer Fund for Children.

A similar event took place last April and the combined total raised from both auctions stands at £117,450.

At this year’s auction, 100 lots were donated, and the sale was conducted by Richard Beattie at Glenpark Estate, Omagh.