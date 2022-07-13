Avian influenza found in wild birds

DAERA has confirmed that further positive results for avian influenza (bird flu) have been found in wild birds along the north coast.

In recent weeks, bird flu has also been found in wild birds at Bangor, Lough Erne and on Rathlin Island.

It follows on from widespread cases around Britain, especially in seabirds. The Department has reminded all flock keepers to take action to improve biosecurity and prevent incursion of the disease into commercial poultry flocks.

A housing order put in place following outbreaks in commercial flocks last winter was lifted on 2 May 2022.

New grass varieties on recommended list

Twelve new grass varieties have been added to the 2022/2023 recommended list of grass and clovers for use in England and Wales.

The new varieties include nine ryegrasses, two white clovers and one red clover variety.

Only grasses that have completed at least four years on trial sites under UK growing conditions make the recommended list.

Frequency of new payments unclear

The frequency at which payments will be issued under new farm support schemes in NI remains unclear.

Since 2020, full payments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) have been issued to NI farmers in one instalment during October. Prior to the UK leaving the EU, NI farmers received 70% of their BPS money in October, with the remainder issued in December.

However, the UK government appears keen to make more frequent payments as it plans to pay farmers in England under its new Sustainable Farming Incentive every three months.

In response to queries from the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesperson for DAERA said it could not confirm how often payments will be issued under new schemes in NI.

“Work is on-going to flesh out the operational details under the various measures that will be implemented. The Department is not yet in a position to announce details relating to claim and payment arrangements,” the spokesperson said.

Poots reiterates concern on vet medicine supply

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has again highlighted the need for urgent progress to be made between the UK and the EU on the movement of veterinary medicines from Britain to NI.

Industry estimates suggest that around half of all veterinary medicines used in NI would be discontinued if requirements under the NI protocol were fully applied.

While a solution for the movement of human medicines was announced in April 2022, it has not yet been agreed for veterinary medicines. Current arrangements are due to run out at the end of 2022.

“I have stated on many occasions that it is completely unacceptable that the Protocol would prevent NI from having access to the same veterinary medicines as other parts of the UK,” said Minister Poots.

He has written to Defra secretary George Eustice urging him to take action, which could include, exercising any powers made available under the NI protocol bill. That bill, if it comes into law, would give ministers the ability to override parts of the protocol.