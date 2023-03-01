RHI claimants plan more legal action

The body that represents Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) participants in NI is planning to continue challenging cuts to scheme tariffs through the courts.

Last week, the Court of Appeal ruled it was lawful for the Department for the Economy to bring the cost of the scheme under control by cutting previously guaranteed tariffs. The ruling follows two other unsuccessful legal challenges in the High Court in 2017 and 2021.

The Irish Farmers Journal has learned the Renewable Heat Association (RHANI) is assessing its options for pursuing the case in courts outside of NI.

“RHANI members have given their approval to pursue justice in either European or UK national courts,” said a senior figure in the organisation.

Meanwhile, data published by the Department for the Economy shows that the RHI scheme continues to run a massive underspend in NI. In 2021/22, there was £27.7m left over from the RHI budget, up from £26.3m the year before.

Red diesel prices falling

Red diesel prices are slowly trending downwards with quotes, excluding VAT, hovering between 82p and 86p/l for a delivery of 2,250l.

Compared to the beginning of February, current quotes are down 5-10p/l. However, red diesel prices are still above those from March 2022.

Back then, diesel prices ranged from 80p to 83p/l, but surged to record highs of 135p/l within a matter of days as the outbreak of war in Ukraine saw oil and gas prices spiralling upwards.

Price quotes for derv have also eased, with 1,000 litres costing around £1.25/l this week, down 5p to 15p/l from the beginning of February.

Ammonia consultation closing

Farmers and farm organisations wishing to respond to the DAERA consultation on a draft ammonia strategy in NI have until midnight on Friday 3 March to submit their response.

Low risk BVD status at Balmoral

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has decided to increase BVD animal health status requirements for NI herds coming to the 2023 Balmoral Show.

According to the RUAS, the changes have been introduced to “promote animal health” and also to ensure it is an “all-inclusive event”, allowing exhibitors from the Republic of Ireland to attend.

For NI herds, it means they must be classed as a low-risk BVD herd. To achieve that, various requirements must be met, including having all cattle in the herd with a known BVD negative status, and no BVD positive animals in the 18 months prior to the show.

Positive trends at Dutch dairy auction

Dairy commodities received a further boost this week at the weekly Dutch Dairy Board auction.

Butter price increased for the fourth week in a row, rising €100/t to €4,850/t. The weekly auction has now seen butter rising €450/t during February, although it is still €1,700/t below the equivalent price last year.

Skim milk powder (SMP) also recorded a fourth successive price increase, rising €30/t to €2,600/t. SMP has now risen by €200/t over the past month, but lags the equivalent price from 12 months ago by €1,300/t.

However, there was subdued demand for whole milk powder as prices fell €20/t to €3,390/t.