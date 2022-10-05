UFU to host webinar with PSNI

The chief constable of the PSNI, Simon Byrne, along with Superintendent Johnston McDowell, are to take part in a webinar hosted by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) on Tuesday 11 October, starting at 7.30pm.

The event is open to UFU members and non-members and will provide an overview of the PSNI’s response to tackling rural crime.

To book, go to the events section of the UFU website (www.ufuni.org).

Beckett in BGS final three

Claire Beckett, who farms in Donaghcloney with her father John, is into the final three of the British Grassland Society (BGS) grassland farmer of the year competition. Claire, who scooped the Ulster Grassland Society top award earlier this year is up against Aled and Owain Rees, Cardigan, Wales and Jeremy Way and Kate Lywood from West Sussex.

The winner is to be announced at a presentation dinner on Tuesday 1 November.

UFU warn against peak electric charges

Following on from a decision by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU) in the Republic of Ireland to propose an electricity tariff between 5pm and 7pm, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has called on NI authorities not to do the same.

According to the chair of the Ulster Farmers’ Union dairy committee, Kenny Hawkes, a similar tariff in NI would be financially damaging for dairy farmers.

“Those specific hours in the evening is when most dairy farmers do their second milk of the day and it’s not an option for them to change this,” he said.