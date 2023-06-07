Big range in red diesel quotes

A differential of approximately 4p/l exists on prices for red diesel across NI, with quotes for a delivery of 2,250 litres ranging from 64.1p/l up to 68p/l, excluding VAT.

While current prices are little changed from mid-May, they are running almost 50p/l below their equivalent value for the same month last year when fuel was trading around 115p/l. It is a saving of £1,125 for a delivery of 2,250 litres.

Prices have been falling on the back of crude oil, which dipped to a 19-month low point at US$72 per barrel at the end of May. However, crude oil prices have since risen to $75 per barrel after Saudi Arabia announced plans to cut its output by 1m barrels per day from July.

There is also significant variation in the quotes for derv, with prices issued this week ranging from 109p/l to 116p/l, excluding VAT.

Study on impact of TB on well-being

Research is being carried out by the Farming Community Network into the impact that bovine TB outbreaks have on the health and well-being of farmers. The Northamptonshire-based charity wants to find out about the emotional, financial, and physical impacts of TB and its long-term effects on farming families.

Farmers from across the UK are being asked to complete an online survey as part of the study. The survey takes 10 minutes to fill in and can be accessed at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/3HG5YFG

Ex UK farm minister wants an agri job

Former UK Farm Minister George Eustice, who is not running in next year’s general election, appears to be making plans for a career outside politics.

“My aim is to try and work in agri food or agri tech. I have got nine years’ experience in that sector through the government departments that I was in,” the outgoing Conservative MP said.

During an interview with Times Radio, Eustice gave an insight into key arguments that occurred within the UK government when he was Farming Minister and later Environment Secretary.

He repeated his criticism of the UK’s post-Brexit trade deals with Australia and New Zealand, taking aim at former Prime Minister and International Trade Secretary Liz Truss in particular.

“You always had the sense that, if you were trying to explain something technical and complicated to her, she wasn’t even listening,” Eustice said.

“We also regularly had arguments with the Home Office over immigration policy. They didn’t particularly like the seasonal agricultural workers scheme and every year it was a constant battle to get a consensus on that,” he added.