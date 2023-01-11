New venue for Fermanagh County Show

The 2023 Fermanagh County Show will be held at Castle Irvine, Necarne, near Irvinestown, event organisers have announced.

The show is moving from its previous location at the Exhibition and Auction Centre on the edge of Enniskillen.

It will also be held over a weekend for the first time, with this year’s dates confirmed for 11 and 12 August 2023.

Nearly all NI cattle are quality assured

Almost all cattle killed in local meat factories are assured under the NI beef and lamb farm quality assurance scheme (FQAS).

Figures published by the Livestock and Meat Commission show that 98.7% of prime cattle were FQAS assured at the end of the 2021/22 financial year.

However, there was a lower proportion of cull cows in the scheme, with 92.7% of animals FQAS assured.

Fewer new tractors registered during 2022

There was a slight drop in the number of new tractors registered in the UK last year, according to figures published by the Agricultural Engineers’ Association.

Overall, there were 11,580 new tractor registrations last year, which is 3.6% lower than 2021 levels. In December 2022, there were 628 new tractors registered in the UK, down 29% year on year.