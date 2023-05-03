9,500 still to submit single application

Approximately 9,500 farm businesses in NI are yet to submit their 2023 single application, DAERA has confirmed.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department said that around 15,000 applications have been received ahead of the closing date of midnight on Monday 15 May 2023.

After that date, financial penalties apply at a rate of 1% per day to the final cut-off of 9 June 2023.

Help and information on completing an application is available from DAERA’s advisory service on 0300-200 7848. It is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and has been extended to include Saturdays and Sundays in the runup to the 15 May closing date.

AgriSearch forage webinar

With farmers continuing to battle with poor spring weather, AgriSearch has organised a webinar for 8pm on Monday 8 May which will focus on the importance of high-quality forage in dairy, beef and sheep systems.

Speakers include Dr Debbie McConnell from Lakeland Dairies who will look at steps farmers can take to ensure good yields for both silage and grazing.

Dairy consultant Jason McMinn will discuss the importance of high-quality forage in optimising returns, while a panel discussion facilitated by Dr Sinclair Mayne will hear from three farmers operating dairy, beef and sheep systems.

Gary Thompson is a dairy farmer from Ballymoney. Sam Chesney is a beef and sheep farmer from Kircubbin, and James Henderson is a beef and sheep farmer from Kilkeel.

To register for the webinar, visit the AgriSearch website (www.agrisearch.org).

