UFU to host winter roadshow events

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) presidential team are holding roadshows across NI over the coming weeks to discuss topical issues with local members.

All six events start at 8pm and include a questions and answers session where members can ask questions from the floor. Dates and locations for the roadshows are:

Monday 9 January, Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

Wednesday 11 January, Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena.

Monday 16 January, Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh.

Wednesday 18 January, Armagh City Hotel, Armagh.

Monday 23 January, Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

Wednesday 25 January, Millbrook Lodge, Ballynahinch.

Jalex heifers hit £6,800 at sale

In-calf heifers topped £6,800 on two occasions at the latest on-farm sale of suckler replacements for Nelson and James Alexander, Randalstown.

The sale was conducted by auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington and 136 heifers , all of which had been scanned in-calf for spring 2023, were sold to an average price of £2,967.

Topping the trade were two 2020-born heifers, both of which are carrying heifer calves to the Limousin bull, Clonguish Ronald.

This was followed by £5,200 for a March 2020-born Limousin heifer in calf to a Limousin bull.

Three farm fatalities in NI during 2022

Three people lost their lives as a result of workplace accidents on NI farms during 2022, according to records kept by the Health and Safety Executive for NI.

The figure is down from seven farm fatalities in 2021 and compares to four farm deaths in 2020. The lowest number recorded in recent years was in 2019 when one fatal accident occurred. HSENI data shows that over the past 10 years, 55 people have died on NI farms due to workplace accidents.

New-year honours for NI agri-food

Several prominent figures from the NI agri food industry featured in King Charles’ New Year honours list.

Former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt is to receive an OBE for services to agriculture.

Michael Bell, executive director of the NI Food and Drink Association, is recognised for services to the food and drink industry and the economy in NI. He also receives an OBE.

Moy Park’s technical and research director Ursula Lavery is being awarded an MBE for services to the agri-food Industry and the economy in NI.

Also on the list, Ballymoney man James Morrison is to receive a BEM for services to agriculture in NI.