Strike action planned for 26 April across Northern Ireland is likely to cause disruption for livestock farmers, as several beef and sheep abattoirs will temporarily close processing facilities.

The industrial action is being taken by civil servants, which include meat inspectors that work within the meat processing sector.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that ABP’s Lurgan and Newry sites will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, as will some cattle processing sites owned by Foyle Foods.

Linden Foods is expected to remain open, with limited throughput at Dunbia.

Farmers are advised to make contact with their processor to confirm working arrangements before loading animals for transport.

