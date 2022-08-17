The number of bovine TB reactors removed by DAERA following a TB test is up 8.6% in the six months to the end of June, the latest figures released by the Department show.

In total, 6,569 cattle were culled, compared to 6,046 for the same period in 2021. It is the highest number of reactors in NI since 2018, when 7,625 animals were removed. In the last 10 years, the average number of TB test reactors taken in the six months to the end of June stands at 5,838.

During the first half of 2022 a total of 954 herds in NI were classed as being new breakdowns, out of 1,501 herds that had reactors.

Herd incidence, which is defined as the number of new breakdown herds as a proportion of the total that tested, continues to creep up, with the 12-month figure now at 9.04%.

ROI figures

While TB rates are going the wrong direction in NI, the number of TB reactors identified on farms in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) to June 2022 is down 15% on the same period in 2021.

Read more

Research backs up badger control policy