Prime cattle and cull cows have seen higher prices on offer in Northern Ireland as processing demand grows.

Factory prices for finished cattle have moved up another gear, as the top end of base quotes rises to 412p/kg for U-3 grading steers and heifers.

However, as has been the case since the outset of the year, base quotes fall well short of the price deals being reported by farmers.

Most reports indicate that another 2p to 4p/kg is available on in-spec animals this week, with farmers able to offload cattle without any delay.

Steers are generally moving off farm around 424p/kg, although 426p/kg and 428p/kg is available for more regular finishers or in return for bigger numbers.

Heifers are running 2p to 4p/kg above this level, with deals of 426p to 430p/kg becoming more widely available this week, according to farmers offloading stock.

Deals on young bulls are running from 410p to 418p/kg, with higher prices payable on animals meeting carcase weight and age limits.

Heavy fleshed and short-keep stores sold through the live ring remain an extremely buoyant trade, with prices of 240p to 270p/kg for good quality lots over the past seven days.

Official price reports on finished cattle show the average price paid across steers and heifers of all conformation was up 2p to 411.32p/kg last week.

Steers grading U3 rose by 1.6p to 422.8p/kg, with heifers at the same grade up 3.3p to 426.6p/kg.

Young bulls rose by 1.2p to average 408.1p/kg.

Irish cattle imported for direct slaughter at local plants totalled 348 head, the second-highest weekly import number this year.

There were 55 animals moving in the opposite direction, with 35 cattle shipped from NI to abattoirs in Britain.

Cows

Demand for manufacturing beef continues to strengthen, fuelling higher prices for cull cows. Base quotes for R3 cows is up 14p to 344p/kg, with O+3 cows rising to 334p/kg.

However, deals on good cows are running well above 350p/kg, with 360p/kg available for a steady supply of younger, suckler-bred animals.

NI sheep trade: factories start quoting for spring lambs

The first shows of spring lambs in the marts have realised prices of 554p to 609p/kg, with butcher-type animals at 23.5kg making £143.

At the plants, quotes for spring lambs are 635p/kg for 21kg or £133.35 at the weight limit. However, 650p/kg is available.

The live ring for hoggets has strengthened, with £130 to £136 paid for 24kg to 33kg. In the plants, quotes of 595p/kg to 22kg are on offer, but deals of 610p/kg have been paid.

Kilrea sold 500 head from 540p to 609p/kg. Massereene sold 513 head from 504p to 576p/kg, with a big run of hoggets from £130 to £136 for 24kg to 33kg.

Saintfield sold 348 hoggets from 525p to 595p/kg, up 10p/kg for heavier lots.

In Rathfriland, 118 spring lambs sold from 545p to 620p/kg, averaging 576p/kg. Hoggets sold average 531p/kg.

Ewes

Fat ewes are a flying trade, with Kilrea topping £250.

In Massereene, the best Texels made £245 and £266, Charollais sold to £200 and Suffolks to £168.

In Saintfield, the top ewe made a record-breaking £278 and in Rathfriland, top was £276.

