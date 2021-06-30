The beef trade remains firm in Northern Ireland across all classes of stock, whereas lamb prices crash to 480p/kg.

Factory quotes continue to edge upwards, narrowing the gap to the prices on offer for prime cattle.

Several plants have added another 2p to 4p/kg to quotes this week, bringing base prices to 386p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Angus and Hereford cattle slaughtered through premium breed schemes are moving off-farm at this level, with bonus payments paid on top of the outlined quotes.

For conventional cattle, prices continue to start around 396p/kg for U grade steers and heifers, with some farmers managing to secure 398p/kg.

Negotiating above this level appears to be more challenging this week as factory agents appear intent on keeping a lid on the trade.

Price reports on young bulls range from 390p to 396p/kg before bonus payments apply for in-spec animals

But reports from farmers pricing around indicate that 400p/kg, and above, can be secured for bigger numbers of in-spec animals.

In particular, prices above 400p/kg are being offered for good supplies of butcher-type heifers, with wholesalers extremely competitive.

Across all classes of cattle, there were significant price increases last week. Steers and heifers across all grades rose by 4.1p/kg to 387.19p/kg.

On U3 steers, prices jumped by 6.5p to average 399.8p/kg, while heifers surged by 7p to 402.3p/kg. Young bulls averaged 391p/kg, up 4p/kg on the week.

Weekly kill

The weekly kill totalled 8,129, which was the lowest weekly throughput since early May. Prime cattle totalled 6,183 head, with cows making up 1,747.

Such is the scarcity of cattle in NI and the level of processing demand, imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at local plants surged to 565 head, the highest weekly import figure this year. Exports of local cattle to slaughter plants in Britain totalled 39.

Cows

Cull cows prices have also strengthened, with R3 animals up 8p to average 326.5p/kg last week. While quotes remain on 290p/kg for R3 animals, deals range from 320p to 340p/kg for good-quality suckler types.

NI sheep: Lamb prices plummet to 480p/kg

Lamb trade

Increased supplies of lambs coming on the market has seen prices plummeting. In the marts, prices are down 45p to 70p/kg. Factory quotes are down 50p to 480p/kg, making a lamb worth £100.80 at the 21kg limit.

In Kilrea, 410 lambs made 427p to 470p/kg, down 68p/kg for lighter lambs. Lambs at 23.5kg sold to £100.5, down £17 on last week, with 22kg at £102.50 and 21kg selling to £91.50.

In Massereene, a big show of 839 lambs sold from 430p to 450p/kg, down 70p/kg for lighter lambs. Heavy lambs at 25kg made £105 to £110. Lambs at 20kg made £90, with 21kg to £93.50.

In Saintfield, 590 lambs sold from 430p to 470p/kg, down 50p/kg on last week.

In Rathfriland, 425 lambs made 410p to 490p/kg, with the sale average on 430p/kg, down 45p/kg on last week.

In Ballymena, Wednesday morning, 21.5kg made £97.50 with 23kg at £104.50 and 24kg at £105.

Ewes

Despite the ongoing drop in lamb prices, the trade for fat ewes is holding firm. Kilrea sold ewes to £161. In Massereene, top was £153 with others making from £120 to £148. In Saintfield, the best ewes made £189 and in Rathfriland, ewes topped £168.

