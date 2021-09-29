Beef prices in Northern Ireland are steady, but are running 20p/kg behind those in Britain. In the marts, lamb prices continue to drive on.

Factory prices on offer for finished cattle remain unchanged this week, keeping prime steers and heifers moving off farm from a starting price of 400p/kg.

Deals appear to be curtailed to little more than 402p to 404p/kg for most farmers, with higher prices reserved for specialist finishers.

Base quotes are also unchanged, with some plants holding on 392p to 394p/kg for U3 grading animals, while others remain on an official quote of 384p/kg.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers rose by 1p/kg to 392.86p/kg.

On U3 grading animals, steers eased by 1.3p/kg to average 402.3p/kg, while heifers narrowly fell by 0.2p/kg to 403.1p/kg. U3 grading bulls strengthened to 398.6p/kg.

Beef prices at local plants are lagging well behind those on offer in Britain. The latest AHDB price report puts U grading steers and heifers between 420p and 430p/kg at plants in England and Scotland.

However, there are some signals within the trade that prices offered by local plants could well strengthen in the coming weeks as processors begin to purchase cattle to fill Christmas orders.

Other reports indicate some plants and wholesalers are becoming less active on purchasing southern cattle for various reasons, opting for local animals instead.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter in local plants were static at 503 head last week, with 42 animals moving in the opposite direction.

NI cattle shipped to Britain totalled 25, the majority of which were beef heifers.

Despite reports of staffing shortages, factory throughout remains exceptionally strong. Last week saw the second highest weekly cattle kill for the year to date at 9,532 head. Prime cattle totalled 7,056 head, up 294 on the week.

Cows

Quotes on cull cows are unchanged at 312p/kg for R3 animals with O+3 cows on 302p/kg. Price deals around 330p/kg remain for good-quality suckler types with R3 cows at 330.8p/kg and R4 334.4p/kg.

NI Sheep: Mart trade driving on

Following last week’s price recovery, there were further increases for fat lambs in marts this week.

However, where official factory quotes are available, they are sticking on 480p/kg, making lambs worth £100.80 for 21kg deadweight.

In Kilrea, 650 lambs sold from 433p to 531p/kg, up 4p/kg for the main run.

In Massereene, 793 lambs sold from 440p to 474p/kg, up slightly on last week.

Lambs at 22kg made £100 to £102, while 24kg made £109 and 23.5kg made £105. Heavy lambs at 28kg made £112.50, with 25kg selling to £108.50.

The trade in Saintfield saw 685 lambs making 440p to 525p/kg, up 3p/kg for the main run. Lambs at 25kg made £114, 24kg at £110 and 23kg making £106. Lambs at 22kg made £102.

Store lambs were a great trade with 18kg making £94.50 and 16kg making £80.

In Rathfriland, lambs at 24kg sold from £105 to £108. Store lambs were a super trade with 16.9kg making £84.50.

In Ballymena, 26kg made £113, 24kg made £109, 23kg at £106 and 21kg at £102.50.

Ewes

The fat ewe trade was steady this week. In Massereene, there was a plain show with a top of £118 and the main run making £90 to £109.

In Saintfield, the top prices were £138 to £145 with the main run from £105 to £125.

