There is much more life in the beef trade in Northern Ireland as supplies tighten. However, lamb prices are coming under pressure.

There are positive signs within the beef trade that prices are hardening as supplies of shed-finished cattle tail off.

During the past few weeks, most farmers booking cattle were facing at a delay of at least one week before animals were slaughtered and price deals were harder to come by.

However, reports indicate that cattle agents are hungrier for stock this week and many are still eager to lock in numbers for next week.

Farmers report that with supplies starting to tighten, factory agents have been making contact with greater regularity in recent days.

In several cases, the same agents have requested that cattle are brought forward and processed at an earlier date than originally agreed.

Prices appear to have hardened, with prime animals moving at a starting price of 390p/kg.

Regular finishers report 392p to 394p/kg is being offered to entice farmers to offload animals, particularly where there is a good supply of in-spec steers and heifers available.

Farmers with young bulls for sale report deals around the 390p to 392p/kg mark, which include premiums for meeting carcase weight limits.

However, official base quotes continue to lag well short of this level at 364p to 376p/kg for U-3 grading animals and are merely curtailing the prices paid on out-of-spec animals and those sold under breed schemes.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers averaged 379.22p/kg across all grades, down 1.4p/kg.

On U3 grading steers, the average price eased by 2p to 389.7p/kg, with heifers down 0.5p to 392.6p/kg. Young bulls averaged 386.1p/kg, which is down 3.6p/kg.

Cows

Processing demand for cull cows is growing at pace as sales of manufacturing beef increases. Base quotes are unchanged on 290p/kg for R3 animals with O+3 cows on 280p/kg.

However, deals of 320p/kg, and higher, are widely available for good-quality suckler cows, with numbers extremely limited.

NI sheep trade: lamb quotes down 20p/kg

The lamb trade has come under further pressure, with prices easing in the marts and factory quotes back 20p to 600p/kg.

In Kilrea, lambs made 548p to 591p/kg, down 56p/kg on last week.

In Massereene, lambs sold from 550p to 614p/kg, down 50p/kg on last week. Top per kilo was paid for 21kg at £129. Lambs at 22kg made £125.50, with 23kg to £130.

In Saintfield, a big show of 606 lambs sold from 545p to 625p/kg, down 30p/kg for heavier lambs. The best lambs at 23kg made £144, with the main run from £125 to £129. Lambs at 22kg made £120 to £124 and 21kg from £116 to £120

At Lisahally, trade was slower with pens of lambs averaging 22.4kg making £118/head.

The trade in Rathfriland was also easier. A big show of 518 lambs made 510p to 585p/kg, with the sale average of 540p/kg down 65p/kg on last week.

Ewes

In contrast, the trade for fat ewes has improved, with higher prices.

Kilrea sold to a top of £148. Massereene sold to £136 for a Texel ewe, with Suffolks making £135, Mules making £105 and Blackface £77.

In Saintfield, the best ewes made £187 with the quality lots from £123 to £154. In Rathfriland the top price was £183.

