However, official quotes are merely being used to cap prices for cattle sold through premium breed schemes, mainly Aberdeen Angus animals.

Factory prices on finished cattle continue to edge upwards as supplies tighten, with base quotes increasing by 2p/kg to 466p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Once bonus payments are applied to the official base quotes, it brings the value of Angus cattle into line with conventional beef prices.

In terms of conventional cattle, factories are opening on 480p/kg for steers and heifers meeting market specification.

However, with cattle highly sought after, most reports indicate that 482p to 484p/kg is freely available and there are plenty of cattle moving off farm at this level.

Higher prices are available, but are reserved for butcher-type heifers or where farmers can deliver a steady supply of stock every week.

Young bulls are being purchased around 470p/kg, although there some reports of bulls commanding higher prices, provided they meet certain carcase weight limits.

Farmers with cattle to sell indicate there are no delays in getting animals booked for slaughter, with multiple reports of animals being booked and moved off farm within one or two days.

With factory agents chasing numbers, there are multiple reports of farmers getting regular calls about cattle supplies for March or to request additional stock this week.

Last week, the average price on steers and heifers across all levels of conformation rose by 2.9p/kg to 467.28p/kg.

On U3 cattle, steers increased by 2.5p/kg to average 480.4p/kg, while heifers at the same grade jumped 3.1p/kg to average 482p/kg. Young bulls rose by 2.7p/kg to average 468.9p/kg.

Cull cows

Processing demand for cull cows remains rock solid. Quotes for R grade cows are 380p/kg. But most deals for good-quality cows range from 400p to 410p/kg with 420p/kg for animals with higher conformation.

NI sheep: more bite in hogget trade

Supplies of hoggets have tightened and prices are much firmer this week. One plant increased its quote by 5p/kg to 520p/kg, but 530p/kg is widely available with hoggets worth £116.60 at the 22kg limit. However, deals of 540p/kg are common.

In Gortin, the best hoggets at 26kg made £120, 24kg to £120, 23kg to £110 and 22kg to £105.

Kilrea sold 600 hoggets from 482p to 511p/kg, little change on last week. Hoggets at 21kg sold at £105, with heavier sorts at 24.5kg making £118.

In Markethill, 430 hoggets sold from 480p to 512p/kg, little change on last week.

Saintfield had a firm sale, with 525 hoggets selling from 485p to 535p/kg, up 10p/kg. Heavy Texels at 27kg made £122, Charollais at 28kg making £122, Texels and Suffolks at 22kg made £112, with 21kg Texels at £109.

In Rathfriland, a small show of 303 hoggets sold from 470p to 512p/kg, with the sale average of 480p/kg up 10p/kg on last week.

In Ballymena, the trade was firm. Heavies at 30.5kg sold to £125 and 24kg to £120. A big pen of 24kg Blackface made £117. Hoggets at 22kg made £108, with 19.5kg Texels making £107.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is firmer this week. In Gortin, top price was £165, with the main run from £100 to £159. In Kilrea, top was £165 and in Markethill, it was £180. In Saintfield, Texels sold at £198, with the main run from £120 to £190. In Rathfriland, top was £176.

