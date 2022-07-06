Beef prices in Northern Ireland are holding steady, but quotes have eased.

There have been moves to reduce base quotes on prime cattle by 4p/kg this week, although not all plants decided to go down this route and, instead, left base prices unchanged.

Overall, the beef trade is holding steady, with regular finishers indicating little change to price deals on offer.

But, equally, farmers with smaller numbers report processors shaving 2p to 4p/kg off prices and for herds not under movement restrictions, these finishers are looking to the live ring as an alternative outlet.

With two bank holidays next week, all plants are operating at reduced killing capacity. All plants are closed on Tuesday, with Dunbia also closed on Wednesday.

Shorter kill week

The shorter kill week is helping processors to manage throughput, with some attempting to create a backlog of animals, although this is not going down well with regular finishers.

At the top end of quotes, 430p/kg is available on U-3 grading animals with others on 424p/kg.

Steers continue to move off farm around 448p to 450p/kg. Prices above this are harder to come by, but 2p to 4p/kg is available for larger numbers of in-spec animals.

Heifers

Heifers are moving at similar levels around 450p to 452p/kg, with higher prices reserved for specialist finishers or butcher-type animals meeting a very tight carcase specification.

Young bulls are a mixed bag, with higher prices of 446p to 448p/kg being paid on in-spec suckler animals, whereas animals exceeding certain carcase limits are moving closer to 440p/kg.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all conformation strengthened by 0.2p/kg to 437.58p/l.

However, on U3 cattle, prices were down. Steers fell by 1.8p to 453.6p/kg, while heifers slipped 1.6p to 452.6p/kg. Young bulls eased by 1.5p to 442.9p/kg.

Cows

Quotes on R3 cows fell 5p to 365p/kg. This bears no resemblance to the prices actually being paid for cows, as reflected in the average price for R3 cows last week at 405.2p/kg.

NI sheep: Eid festival drives higher lamb prices

Despite bigger numbers of lambs on offer this week, mart prices strengthened, with buyers competing for stock ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival this weekend.

Plants increased quotes by 10p/kg to 610p/kg, making a lamb worth £128.10 at the 21kg weight limit.

In Kilrea, 800 lambs sold from 588p to 609p/kg, up on last week by 7p to 18p/kg. Lambs at 23kg made £140 (609p/kg), with 21.5kg making £129 (600p/kg) and 19kg making £112.50 (592p/kg). Heavy lambs at 26.5kg made £141.

Massereene sold lambs from 580p to 636p/kg, up 30p/kg for heavier lots and 53p/kg for light animals. The 636p/kg was paid for 22kg at £140 and 614p/kg for 22kg at £135. There was a big run from 23kg to 27kg making from £135.50 to £139.

In Saintfield, 1,088 lambs sold from 570p to 630p/kg, up by 30p/kg on last week. The top price was £139 for 26kg, with £135 for 22.5kg. A big run made £131 to £134 for 22kg to 25kg. Lambs at 21kg sold to £128.

In Rathfriland, 627 lambs sold from 560p to 624p/kg, averaging 585p/kg, up 42p/kg on last week.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is easier this week. In Kilrea, top price was £172. In Massereene, top was £150 for Charolais, £140 for Blue du Maine, with Suffolks to £134. Blackface sold to £65.

In Saintfield, top prices were £175, £168 and £164, with others making from £122 to £160. In Rathfriland, the top was £141.

