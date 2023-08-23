Supplies of finished cattle have tightened in Northern Ireland, helping to steady the beef trade.

Supplies of finished cattle have tightened this week and with little sign of grass-finished animals coming on to the market over the next month, the beef trade appears to have steadied.

Official factory quotes are unchanged for prime cattle, which keeps U3 grading animals on a top quote of 446p/kg.

However, there are some plants operating on base quotes as low as 432p/kg, curtailing the value of Angus animals once premiums are applied.

With cattle seemingly harder to come by this week, farmers indicate factory agents have been more active. However, reports also indicate that such anxiety for stock is not converting into an uplift in prices.

That said, there are deals being offered which include transport and penalties on out-of-spec animals being waived.

Reports indicate the bulk of steers and heifers are moving off farm between 460p/kg and 464p/kg for in-spec animals, although 458p/kg has been paid for smaller numbers.

While prices for steers and heifers are relatively unchanged, young bulls have increased in value as factory agents struggle to meet throughput.

Where farmers can supply bulls that meet market specifications on age, conformation and weight, prices of 456p and 460p/kg are on offer with no delay is moving animals off farm.

In the live ring, mart managers indicate demand for slaughter-fit animals has improved slightly in recent days, with feedlot operators looking to bridge any gap in supply chains.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers across all conformation grades eased by 0.4p to 445.08p/kg.

On U3 animals, steers eased by 2.4p/kg to average 458.4p/kg, with heifers down 4.8p to 460.7p/kg. Young bulls averaged 449.1p/kg.

Cows

Demand for cull cows is steady, with strong numbers still coming to the market. Quotes remain on 346p/kg for R3 animals, but price deals are running 10p to 12p/kg above this level.

NI sheep: factory quotes increase as trade hardens

Marts are seeing bigger shows of lambs this week, but the positive news for farmers is that prices are holding firm.

Factory quotes increased by 10p to 525p/kg, making lambs worth £110.25 at the 21kg limit.

In the live trade, Swatragh sold 1,200 lambs from 475p to 504p/kg, while in Downpatrick, lambs at 26kg to 31kg made £120 to £123, 25.6kg made £115.50, with 24kg at £117. In the store ring, 18kg to 19.5kg made from £72.50 to £92.50.

Kilrea sold 1,100 lambs from 478p to 504p/kg, no change on last week for heavier sorts. Heavy lambs at 25kg made £124.50, 22kg to £106, with 21kg making £103.50.

Gortin sold lambs to £118 for 23kg and £117 for 27kg, with a number of pens making from £110 to £115 for 23.5kg to 28kg.

Markethill sold 1,220 lambs from 470p to 507p/kg, no change for heavier sorts. Lambs at 24kg made £120, 21.5kg to £109, 23.3kg to £118 and 21kg at £106. Light store lambs sold at 13.9kg made £79, with 15kg making £82.50 and 16kg making £86.

In Saintfield, 770 lambs made 480p to 515p/kg, no change on last week. In the store ring in Ballymena, a big show of lambs sold from £82 to £96.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes remains steady, with strong prices paid for well-fleshed ewes. In Kilrea, the top price was £206. In Gortin, ewes sold to £208, with a big run from £100 to £158. At Markethill, the top price was £190, with the main run from £110 to £170.