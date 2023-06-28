There is further pressure being applied to the beef trade this week with processors reducing base quotes on both prime cattle and cull cows.

Several plants have made cuts of 4p/kg, putting official quotes on U-3 grading animals at 456p to 466p/kg.

There is a wide range in the prices being reported this week. Some deals are back 2p/kg, while reports indicate bigger cuts are being enforced.

In several instances, there are farmers booking cattle for next week without a confirmed price agreed in advance. Instead, the price will be set on the day animals are processed.

Where price reports are available, there are in-spec steers and heifers moving off farm at 484p to 486p/kg for regular finishers.

However, these prices were generally agreed early last week when animals were booked for slaughter.

Reports from farmers booking cattle this week indicate some plants are opening on 476p/kg, but will move to 480p and 482p/kg to secure numbers and keep pace with the live trade.

Young bulls

Prices for young bulls range from 472p to 476p/kg with farmers finding it hard to negotiate above this level, even where bigger numbers of in-spec animals can be supplied.

In the live ring, prices for R and U grading slaughter fit cattle continue to run well above those on offer at local plants.

Good quality animals are regularly making 290p/kg, which at 58% kill-out equates to 500p/kg deadweight.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of all grades eased by 1.3p to 472.2p/kg with U3 steers down 1.5p/kg to 489.1p/kg. Heifers at the same grade fell 1.8p to 486.8p/kg.

Cows

Quotes for cull cows have slipped by 6p/kg this week with R3 animals back to a base of 380p/kg, while O+3 cows have eased to 370p/kg.

Supplies of good quality beef cows are tightening and deals are hovering around 400p/kg to keep pace with the live trade which is offering higher returns.

NI Sheep: Big cuts to lamb prices

With the buying period for the Eid Al-Adha festival finished, lamb prices are under severe pressure this week.

Mart prices have slipped 10p to 20p/kg and factories have cut quotes by 25p to 600p/kg midweek, although 620p to 630p/kg was being paid on Monday and Tuesday.

There was an easier trade in Gortin with tops of £141 for 24kg, £136 for 29kg with the main run from £128 to £133 for 21kg to 25kg.

In Kilrea, a weaker trade saw 550 lambs make 578p to 609p/kg, down 10p/kg for heavier lots.

In Markethill, 840 lambs made 560p to 603p/kg, down 20p/kg for heavier lots. In Saintfield, 555 lambs made from 555p to 595p/kg, down by 20p/kg on last week.

Hampshire lambs at 28kg made £138, Texels at 25kg made £135 with Rouge and Charollais at 24kg at £134. Texel lambs at 22kg sold to £126.

In Ballymena, the early trade was also much easier. Lambs at 25kg sold to £129 with 24kg at £125. Lambs at 21.5kg made £117.50, 20.5kg making £112 and 20kg at £110.

Ewes

Good quality fat ewes were an also easier trade this week. The best ewes in Gortin made £168 with the main run from £126 to £166. In Markethill, the top price was £157 with others from £100 to £153. In Saintfield, Texels made £188 with the main run from £120 to £150.

