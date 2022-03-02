Finished cattle are in demand with prices edging upwards in Northern Ireland.

The beef trade is on fire this week, as processing demand outstrips the supply of finished cattle coming on to the market.

Beef markets are booming across Europe and wider afield, driving demand and fuelling higher prices.

Farmers with cattle to sell are in a strong position to negotiate on price, especially where they have the leverage of offloading finished animals through the live ring.

Despite this, local plants continue to stick to base quotes running 20p/kg, and more, below the actual prices being paid for cattle.

Quotes remain on 392p to 398p/kg for U-3 grading animals and continues to curtail price paid for cattle sold through premium breed schemes.

Farmers selling steers report 410p to 414p/kg is now widely available, with more regular finishers indicating deals made at 416p/kg.

Young bulls rose by 1.9p/kg and remain in line with official price quotes at 396.9p/kg

Heifers are leading the trade, with multiple reports of 416p/kg being paid. At the upper end of the market, deals of 418p to 420p/kg are on offer for a steady, regular supply of animals.

Prices are also rising south of the border, as factories encounter a significant tightening in supply. Prices have increased by as much as 20c/kg to €5/kg, which converts to 394p/kg for U grading animals.

Last week, the average price across all grades of steers and heifers rose by 0.25p to 399.53p/kg. Prices recorded on U3 animals saw steers up 2.8p to 412.4p/kg, with heifers rising 1.5p to 414.2p/kg.

Young bulls rose by 1.9p/kg and remain in line with official price quotes at 396.9p/kg.

Irish cattle imported for direct slaughter at local plants rose by 43 head to 263, with 64 animals moving in the opposite direction. No cattle crossed the Irish Sea.

Cows

The trade for cull cows is also buoyant, with prices running well ahead of base quotes on 310p/kg for R3 animals.

However, deals of 330p/kg are widely available for good-quality beef cows, with 10p/kg more on offer for higher conformation animals.

NI sheep trade: tight hogget supply lifts price

The availability of slaughter-fit hoggets has tightened significantly, fuelling higher prices in the live ring and at local plants.

Quotes are up 5p/kg to 550p, making a hogget worth £121 at the 22kg deadweight limit, but 10p/kg more is on offer.

Kilrea sold 580 hoggets from 502p to 522p/kg, up 4p/kg on last week.

Saintfield had a steady trade for 335 hoggets

Massereene sold 574 hoggets in an improved trade from 494p to 527p/kg, up 11p to 13p/kg. Top price per kilo was 527p/kg for 22kg, while top price per head was £123.50 for 25kg.

Saintfield had a steady trade for 335 hoggets, which topped 518p/kg, up slightly on last week. Heavy hoggets at 27kg made £125, 25kg made £122, 24kg made £119 and 23kg sold to £116. Lighter lots at 21kg made to £108.

In Rathfriland, 306 hoggets sold from 480p to 561p/kg with the sale average of 505p/kg, up 5p/kg on last week.

Ewes

The strong trade for fat ewes continues as Kilrea sold to £200. In Massereene, the top was £145 for a ram, with ewes making £120 to £130.

In Saintfield, a very strong trade took the top price to £232, with the main run from £122 to £194. In Rathfriland, the top was £204.

Read more

Global Dairy Trade index up over 5% in March event