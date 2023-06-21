Supplies of shed-finished cattle coming on to the market are starting to slow and with little sign of grass-finished animals materialising in the coming weeks, there is a steadier outlook to beef prices this week.

Another factor keeping a floor under the current trade is the level of competition for short-keep and slaughter-fit cattle sold through the marts.

While processors have managed to shave 10p to 12p/kg off factory prices over the past month, the live trade has not cooled to the same extent.

Where herd owners are not under movement restrictions, the live trade continues to provide higher prices for short-keep and slaughter-fit cattle at U and R grade conformation.

Mart prices for such animals range from 280p to 310p/kg, although most sale averages are closer to 290p/kg, equating to deadweight prices of around 500p/kg.

With reports of more farmers moving animals live and supplies of shed cattle slowing, factory quotes have steadied this week.

Official quotes

Although official quotes range from 460p to 466p/kg for U-3 animals, there are some plants quoting 470p/kg for in-spec animals.

Most reports put price deals on par with last week, keeping farmers with smaller numbers on 488p to 490p/kg. Regular finishers with bigger numbers report 2p to 4p/kg more is on offer.

Young bulls have also steadied with deals on 480p to 484p/kg. While some farmers still face a wait of two weeks to offload animals, others indicate some cattle agents are pulling animals forward for processing at an earlier date.

Last week, the average price paid for steers and heifers of all grades fell by 3.3p/kg to 473.55p/kg, with U3 animals both down 1.4p/kg to 490.6p/kg for steers and 488.6p/kg for heifers.

Cows

Quotes on cows remain on 385p/kg for R3 grading animals, but most reports put such animals moving off farm from 400p to 410p/kg, as, once again, the mart trade is providing competition for good-quality animals.

NI sheep: factories cut lamb quotes by 15p/kg

Factory agents finalising numbers for the Eid Al-Adha festival which starts on Wednesday 28 June and with supplies on the increase, processors have tightened their grip on the sheep trade.

Mart prices have eased by £5/head, while factories reduced base quotes by 15p/kg to 625p/kg, which leaves many farmers struggling to negotiate above 640p/kg.

While prices in Gortin peaked at £167 for 29kg, most pens made from £140 to £150 for 22kg to 33kg.

In Kilrea, an easier trade saw 600 lambs sell from 588p to 630p/kg, down 25p/kg for heavier lambs.

In Markethill, 1,000 lambs made 580p to 630p/kg, down 20p/kg for heavier lots.

In Saintfield, 770 lambs made 575p to 610p/kg, down 25p/kg. Lambs at 27kg made £140, 24kg to £138, 26kg to £137 and 22kg to £130.

At Rathfriland, 602 lambs made 570p to 610p/kg, with the sale average on 585p/kg, down 27p/kg on last week.

In Ballymena, early lots sold well. Lambs at 23.5kg made £143.50, with 22.5kg at £140.50 and 21kg at £132.

Ewes

Good-quality fat ewes saw prices recover this week. The best ewes in Gortin made £232, with the main run from £128 to £196.

In Markethill, top price was £177, with others from £120 to £166. In Saintfield, Texels made £208, £202 and £200, with the main run from £134 to £195. In Rathfriland, top was £179.

