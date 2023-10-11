Prime cattle prices are steady in Northern Ireland, with lambs also holding firm.

Price deals on prime cattle are holding steady although some plants have reduced base quotes by 2p to 4p/kg.

Official quotes start around 444p/kg for U-3 grading animals, with most plants working off 448p to 452p/kg, rising to a high point of 454p/kg.

Some factory agents indicate that finished cattle are easy to come by this week and there are increasing reports of farmers facing delays of one to two weeks before animals can be processed.

Looking forward, there is growing expectation that demand and supply will strike a better balance for farmers towards the end of the month, as processors begin sourcing beef for the Christmas trade.

In the meantime, with factory agents finding it easier to lock in numbers, reports indicate deals are holding around 470p/kg to 472p/kg in return for a steady supply of in-spec animals.

Higher prices are much harder to come by without the ability to supply large numbers on a weekly arrangement.

At the opposite end of the supply spectrum, there are reports of 466p to 468p/kg being offered to farmers with smaller numbers, with young bulls struggling to better 460p/kg.

The live ring continues to provide a strong alternative outlet for good-quality cattle for herds not under movement restrictions.

With the live ring returning prices around 280p/kg for U grading animals, which equates to deadweight prices above 480p/kg, mart managers indicate there are plenty of farmers choosing the live trade to sell animals this autumn.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades eased by 0.72p/kg to 457.98p/kg.

On U3 grading animals, steers slipped 0.3p/kg to average 470.6p/kg with heifers down 1p/kg to 471.4p/kg.

Cows

Quotes are under pressure as numbers coming on the market increase, although base quotes of 352p/kg are available on R3 cows, with deals starting around 360p/kg. Last week, the average price paid for R3 cows was 365p/kg.

NI sheep: lamb trade holding firm

Marts have seen strong numbers of lambs being forwarded for sale this week, but, to date, prices have held firm.

Factory quotes are also unchanged at a 515p/kg base, with deals of 520p to 540p/kg on offer. A big show of 1,200 lambs went under the hammer in Kilrea, with 24kg to £124 and 23kg at £118.

In Gortin, the trade was similar to last week, with 26kg to 34kg making £119 to £120, 25kg to £118.50 and a big run from £100 to £114.50 for 21kg to 25kg.

Markethill sold a big show of 1,470 lambs from 458p to 505p/kg, again unchanged week on week.

Heavy lambs made £114 for 24.5kg with £110 to £113 for 24kg to 25kg, £104 for 21.7kg, £102 for 21.5kg and 20.8kg at £95.

Store lambs were a good trade, with 14.2kg at £97 and others around £90. In Ballymena, store lambs sold from £90 to £98.

In Saintfield, 780 lambs sold from 458p to 505p/kg, no change on last week. The top price saw strong Charollais and Texels at 26kg making £115 for 25kg and £114 for 24kg. A big run from 24kg to 27kg made £105 to £110. Lambs at 23kg sold to £109, with 21kg at £103.

In Ballymena, light lambs at 18.5kg made £85, 21kg to £95 and 22.5kg made £106.50. Heavy lots at 25kg made £115.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is a bit slower this week. In Kilrea, top price was £186. In Gortin, ewes sold to £150, with a big run from £90 to £120. Markethill sold ewes from £90 to £150, with a top of £164. In Saintfield, top was £192 for Texel ewes, with a big run from £116 to £185.

