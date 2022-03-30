Finished cattle prices are holding firm in Northern Ireland, but sheep prices continue to rise.

The beef trade remains buoyant, with the majority of price deals holding firm above 420p/kg this week.

Factories have left base prices unchanged, keeping quotes on 400p to 410p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Cattle agents indicate supplies are generally in line with processing demand and throughput is boosted by farmers looking to offload additional animals as input costs continue to rise.

Prime steers are generally holding around 420p to 422p/kg, with some flat-rate deals being made at 416p to 418p/kg, although these prices apply to heavier out-of-spec animals.

The availability of in-spec beef heifers is more limited, with prices 2p to 4p/kg higher, with more deals of 424p/kg being reported this week.

Young bulls are moving in line with official base quotes

There are higher price deals available for regular finishers, particularly for a good supply of butcher-type heifers, with reports of 430p/kg available at the top end of the market.

However, this price relates to a limited number of animals meeting a very tight carcase specification for weight and conformation.

Young bulls are moving in line with official base quotes, with 406p to 410p/kg generally covering most animals, although deals up to 418p/kg have been reported.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades rose by 1.56p to 409.34p/kg.

Exports of NI cattle to abattoirs in Britain totalled 34 head

For U3 steers, the price rose by 0.9p to average 421.2p/kg, while heifers at the same grade increased by 1.2p to 423.6p/kg. Young bulls averaged 407.3p/kg, up 0.7p/kg.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at local plants totalled 297 head, with 141 animals moving in the opposite direction.

Exports of NI cattle to abattoirs in Britain totalled 34 head.

Cows

Quotes on R3 cows are unchanged at 330p/kg, with O+3 animals on 320p/kg. Quotes continue to fall well below price deals on offer, with good-quality cows making 350p/kg and upwards to 360p/kg depending on quality.

Last week, the average price paid on R3 cows rose by 1.4p to 352p/kg.

NI sheep: hogget quotes jump 15p/kg

Hogget prices have steadies in the marts, with little change to prices on offer.

However, factories have raised quotes by as much as 15p to 585p/kg, making a hogget worth £128.70 at the 22kg carcase weight limit.

The first quotes on spring lambs are 625p for 21kg or £131.25 at the weight limit. However, a higher price will be needed to get deals finalised.

Kilrea sold 250 hoggets from 436p to 570p/kg, little change on last week.

Massereene sold 429 hoggets from 502p to 540p/kg, no change. The top price per kilo was for 21.5kg at £116, while 24kg made £128.50 (535p) and 23kg made £122.50 (533p). Top price per head was £132 for hoggets at 31kg, with £130.50 for 29kg and a big run from £125 to £130 for 24kg to 27kg.

Saintfield sold 370 hoggets from 515p to 578p/kg, up 7p/kg for heavy lots. Top price per head was £135 for 30kg, with a big run from £125 to £130 for 24kg to 28kg. Hoggets at 20kg made £114, with 22kg selling to £122.

In Rathfriland, 400 hoggets averaged 536p/kg, no change on last week.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is on fire. Kilrea sold ewes to a record top of £270. In Massereene, Texels made from £190 to £224. Charollais sold to £168, Suffolks to £150 and Mules to £120.

In Saintfield, ewes made a record £265, with a big run from £150 to £260. In Rathfriland, top price was £282.

Read more

Factory throughput racing ahead of 2021 levels