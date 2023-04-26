The beef trade in Northern Ireland remains extremely strong, with prices holding firm.

Beef prices have steadied this week although the trade in general remains is a very positive position.

Strike action on Wednesday by public sector workers saw ABP and Foyle close. While this caused disruption, most reports indicate kill lines increased throughput at the outset and latter half of the week.

Farmers with cattle to sell are well positioned to negotiate on price, especially where they have the option of moving animals through the live ring.

Official quotes on prime cattle are unchanged, with most plants on 480p to 482p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Most reports indicate factories are opening around 496p to 498p/kg for in-spec steers and heifers. However, price reports indicate that 500p/kg is widely available.

Deals are being made above this level where regular finishers can supply bigger numbers on a weekly arrangement.

Higher prices are also easier to secure in return for butcher-type heifers, with some wholesalers extremely active in this market.

Young bulls are moving off farm between 490p and 496p/kg, although the higher price quote is generally linked to animals meeting certain carcase weight limits.

Farmers selling Angus cattle under the breed schemes are seeing higher returns, as those factories that lagged behind on a base of 470p/kg and below finally moved up to 480p/kg this week.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of across all conformation grades rose by 1.6p to 484p/kg.

On U3 steers, prices jumped by 5.1p to average 499.6p/kg. Heifers at the same grade saw a more modest 1.6p increase to 500.6p/kg, while young bulls rose by 0.6p to 489.5p/kg.

Cows

The level of processing demand for cull cows is not reflected in factory quotes of 390p/kg for R3 animals.

Farmers offloading good-quality cows indicate deals are much closer to 420p/kg, and above where higher-conformation animals can be supplied. Last week, official prices averaged 418.5p/kg for R3 cows.

NI sheep: factories look to cut prices

There is a bit of a stand-off in the sheep trade. Factories want to reduce prices, but farmers are unwilling to accept them and with numbers limited, there are deals to be made.

Quotes on lambs are down 10p/kg to 640p/kg, but deals are freely available at 650p/kg, making a 21kg carcase worth £136.50.

Hogget quotes are back 10p/kg to 600p/kg. But, again, deals are being made between 615p/kg and 630p/kg, with some farmers paid to 23kg carcase weight.

In Kilrea, lambs at 22kg made £136, 22.5kg to £135, with 20.5kg at £122. Hoggets at 24kg made £138, with 24.5kg to £136.

In Markethill, 270 lambs sold from 600p to 663p/kg, with 20.5kg at £136. Hoggets sold from 540p to 601p/kg, with 22.7kg at £136.50.

In Saintfield, lambs made 585p to 625p/kg, down 5p to 25p/kg. Texels at 24kg made £145, Suffolks at 27kg making £144, with the main run from £124 to £139.

Hoggets made 510p to 575p/kg, down 15p to 25p/kg. Good Texels and Charollais at 30kg made £144 and £141, 23kg made £131 and 28kg to £138.50, with a big run from £127 to £136.

Rathfriland sold 102 lambs at an average of 609p/kg, while 230 hoggets averaged 535p/kg.

In Ballymena, lambs at 22kg sold to £137, with 25kg at £148. Hoggets at 27.5kg made £151, 29.5kg at £150 and 21kg at £112.50.

Ewes

The market for fat ewes is steady. In Kilrea, ewes topped £172 and in Markethill, top was £189, with a run from £130 to £180.

In Saintfield, purebred Texels sold between £251 and £224. In Rathfriland, ewes topped £167.