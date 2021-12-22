Prime cattle prices are holding firm with slightly more life in the market for heifers. \ Philip Doyle

The beef trade is finishing the year on a firm footing, with base quotes remaining on 394p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Base quotes have consistently held at this level throughout the second half of 2021.

With factories closing for Christmas holidays, fewer cattle are required to meet processing demand next week and the first week of January.

As such, factory agents have found it easier to source cattle and fill order books over the next fortnight.

Price deals remain on par with recent weeks, with most plants opening on 400p/kg.

Most reports indicate steers are moving from 404p to 406p/kg, with another 2p to 4p/kg offered to regular sellers with a good supply of in-spec animals.

Supplies of good-quality heifers are much harder to come by, so there is room to bargain for higher prices.

Heifer prices

Heifers are starting from a base of 408p/kg, with reports of 410p to 412p/kg being paid to finishers killing bigger numbers on a more regular basis.

Price deals of 414p to 416p/kg have been reported, but this generally applies to butcher-type heifers with higher levels of conformation.

There have been some indications that cattle numbers are likely to tighten early in the new year and, as such, factory agents are currently offering improved deals to lock in numbers for January.

Cows

The trade for cull cows is also finishing the year with prices holding steady.

Base quotes for R3 cows remain on 290p/kg, with O+3 grading animals on 280p/kg.

Factory closures for Christmas

Linden – Friday 24 and Monday 27 December, Monday 3 January.

Foyle – Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December, Monday 3 January.

Dunbia – Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December, Monday 3 January.

ABP – Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December, Monday 3 January.

NI sheep: lamb price easing as supplies increase

The live trade for fat lambs is a much steadier affair this week.

Factories on both sides of the Irish border require fewer lambs to fill orders over the Christmas period, pushing buying agents to reign in their bids.

Factories have cut quotes on the back of reduced throughput, with 560p/kg being the best base price available, making a lamb worth £123.20 at the 22kg carcase limit.

However, prices are expected to rebound again after Christmas when kill schedules return to normal.

In Kilrea, a small show of 340 lambs sold from 507p to 543p/kg, no change on last week.

Massereene sold 475 lambs from 510p to 560p/kg, which is again unchanged on last week.

