Beef prices have eased in Northern Ireland, but there are some signs of fewer cattle coming on the market.

Processors are working hard to keep a lid on the beef trade and some plants have moved again to pull base quotes.

The majority of plants are operating on a base of 468p/kg for U-3 grading steers, although there are some instances where quotes of 470p and 472p/kg are available on heifers.

While the general trend indicates factories have managed to buy cattle cheaper this week, there are some signs emerging that numbers coming on to the market are starting to slow.

There have been isolated reports of farmers being contacted by factory agents requesting additional numbers this week.

However, where farmers have been contacted for cattle, factory agents were reluctant to offer improved prices but have offered free haulage.

Where farmers are offloading cattle this week, steers are moving around 490p to 494p/kg for a good supply of in-spec animals.

Farmers with small numbers and selling less regularly indicate 488p/kg is on offer.

Heifers are closely aligned to steers prices, although where farmers have a good supply of butcher-type animals, deals of 496p/kg have been reported.

Young bulls remain on 480p to 484p/kg and farmers continue to report waiting periods approaching two weeks before animals can move off farm.

While factories continue to exert pressure on the beef trade, the live ring is currently offering a strong alternative market for farmers not under movement restriction.

Good-quality animals are consistently making 280p to 290p/kg, which equates to a deadweight prices between 490p and 500p/kg. Prices above 300p/kg are being paid for animals with exceptional conformation levels.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of all grades fell by 4p/kg to 476.86p/kg. Steers at U3 conformation fell 5.8p/kg to average 492p/kg, while heifers at the same grade slipped 6.5p to 490p/kg.

Cows

Quotes for cull cows have eased, with R3 animals back 5p/kg to 385p/kg. Deals run 20p to 30p/kg above base quotes.

NI sheep: live trade pushes ahead on price

The marts lead the way for lambs this week, with ram lambs in particular highly sought after for live shipping.

Local factories are now on a quote of 640p/kg, making lambs worth £134.40 at the 21kg limit but 10p to 20p/kg more is on offer.

In Hilltown, top price was £160 for a 31kg, £158 for 25.6kg and £154 for 26kg. Lambs at 25kg made £150.50, 23kg to £148.50 and 21kg to £129.50.

There was a good trade in Gortin, with lambs topping £153 for 25kg, £149 for 22kg and £148 for 22.5kg. Lambs at 21.5kg sold to £146, with 20.5kg at £128.

In Kilrea, 700 lambs made 613p to 676p/kg, up 13p to 40p/kg. In Markethill, 770 lambs made 600p to 667p/kg, up 8p/kg for lighter lots. Quality lambs sold from £150 to £156, including 24kg at £154, with 24.3kg making £153.

In Saintfield, 735 lambs made 600p to 635p/kg, up 5p/kg for heavier lots. Texels at 26kg made £150, 25kg to £148, 24kg to £145 and 22kg to £137.50.

At Rathfriland, 560 lambs made 588p to 630p/kg, with the sale average of 612p/kg down 7p/kg on last week.

In Ballymena, early lots sold well. Lambs at 25.5kg sold at £153, 23kg at £151, 21.5kg made £143, with 19kg at £128.

Ewes

There is a slower trade for fat ewes this week. In Hilltown, top price was £140, with a big run from £100 to £130. The best ewes in Gortin made £172, with the main run from £120 to £158.

In Kilrea, top was £150. In Markethill, top price was £184, with others from £120 to £172. In Saintfield, Texels made £200, £190 and £181, with the main run from £130 to £180. In Rathfriland, top was £190.

