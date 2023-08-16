Prices for prime cattle have finally steadied this week, with local plants taking a similar approach to their counterparts south of the Irish border and leaving base quotes unchanged.

This keeps official base quotes on 434p/kg at the lower end of the market, rising to a highpoint of 446p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Farmers selling steers and heifers indicate there is little change to the price deals on offer this week, keeping steers moving off farm between 460p and 464p/kg for regular finishers of in-spec animals.

There are reports of 458p/kg being paid to farmers with limited numbers, while cattle falling outside of market specification are priced much closer to 450p/kg.

Heifers are generally in line with steer prices, although regular finishers indicate that some factory agents are showing greater flexibility and offering 2p to 4p/kg more for bigger numbers.

Prices for young bulls are pinned around the 450p/kg mark, with some reports of factory agents trying to buy in-spec bulls at the quoted base price.

Marts

Marts remain the preferred outlet for many farmers and continue to see strong throughput of short-keep and finished cattle.

Prices in the live ring have eased slightly, but with 270p/kg widely available for U grading animals, this equates to a deadweight price above 470p/kg.

Last week, the average deadweight price paid for steers and heifers of all grades fell another 3.6p to 445.52p/kg. For U3 grades, a 4.3p/kg price drop brought steers to an average 460.8p/kg. In contrast, heifers at the same grade increased in value by 2.9p/kg to average 465.5p/kg. Young bulls eased by 1.2p to 452.9p/kg.

Cows

Factory quotes for cows have also steadied, with R3 animals on 346p/kg. Price deals are closely aligned to base quotes, with an extra 5p to 10p/kg on offer for good-quality suckler types. Last week, R3 grading cows averaged 356.1p/kg.

Sheep: higher prices for NI lambs

Prices bid for fat lambs in the marts are stronger this week and are up by 15p to 20p/kg. In the plants, quotes are up to 515p, making a lamb worth £108.15 at the 21kg limit.

Kilrea sold 700 lambs from 478p to 526p/kg, up by 22p/kg on last week. The 526p was for 23kg at £121, with 523p for 23.5kg at £123 and 511p also for 23.5kg at £120. Lambs at 21.5kg made 479p or £103/head.

Markethill had a firmer trade, selling 930 lambs from 470p to 530p/kg, up by 20p/kg for heavies and 39p for lighter sorts.

Heavy lambs sold to average £120.50/head. Best price was 500p for 24.5kg making £123.50, with 484p for 24.3kg making £117.50.

Good-quality middleweights made from 470p to 530p/kg. Light store lambs sold at 536p for 12.5kg at £67 and 516p also at 12.5kg making £64.50.

Stronger stores sold to 497p for 17.1kg at £85, with 494p for 17.6kg making £87.

In Saintfield, 855 springs made from 480p to 518p/kg, up by 15p/kg.

The early lots of lambs in Ballymena were a good trade. Texel lambs at 24kg made £118, with 23.5kg for the butcher trade making £119. Lambs at 23kg made £116, with 22.5kg at £113. Lambs at 21kg made up to £116/head.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes is stable again this week, with good prices paid for well-fleshed ewes. In Kilrea, the top price was £164. At Markethill, the top was £200, with the main run from £120 to £194/head.