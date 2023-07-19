Factories in Northern Ireland have cut base quotes on prime cattle and fat lambs.

Factory quotes on U-3 grading prime steers and heifers have fallen below 460p/kg for the first time since late January.

Several plants have shaved 4p/kg off quotes ,which now range from 456p/kg at the upper end of the market and dropping back as low as 446p/kg at some plants.

However, while quotes are down, the general consensus is the trade is holding fairly steady this week, although factory agents are hinting prices may ease again next week.

The majority of reports indicate in-spec steers and heifers continue to move off farms at 470p to 472p/kg for farmers with limited numbers.

Farmers selling bigger numbers and those slaughtering on a more regular arrangement are faring better, with prices holding at 476p to 478p/kg.

Quotes on young bulls are generally 462p to 464p/kg, although there are isolated reports of quotes running 2p to 4p/kg above this level for animals meeting tighter weight specifications.

Farmers offloading Angus-bred animals indicate the premiums available are being rigidly applied on top of the official base quotes outlined, keeping all-in prices in line with conventional cattle.

Marts continue to see throughput of heavy fleshed cattle underpinned by farmers struggling to negotiate with factory agents for higher prices.

Good-quality U grading cattle continue to make around 280p/kg in the live ring, which equates to deadweight prices close to 490p/kg.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all conformation grades averaged 461.38p/kg.

For U3 grading animals, steers slipped 3.3p/kg to average 477.4p/kg, while heifers recorded a 2.6p/kg drop to average 476.2p/kg.

Cows

Factory quotes on cull cows are back 5p/kg, with R3 animals now on 364p/kg and O+3 animals running 10p/kg below this level. Prices continue to run well above quotes. Good-quality cows range from 385p to 395p/kg, with the higher prices on younger animals.

NI sheep: increased supplies put lamb price under pressure

With marts reopening after the July holidays, there are bigger shows of lambs on offer and prices have eased slightly.

Factory quotes are down 10p/kg to 560p/kg making lambs worth £117.60 at the 21kg limit.

Kilrea sold 1,020 lambs from 510p to 529p/kg, down 10p/kg on the pre-holiday sale. Lambs at 27.5kg made £127, 23.5kg at £121 and 21.5kg making £112.

Markethill sold 1,000 lambs from 520p to 568p/kg, no change for heavy lots, but up 20p/kg for lighter lambs.

Lambs at 24.2kg made £125 to £131, with others from £120 to £127. Good-quality middleweights at 22.1kg made £112.50, 22.5kg to £123 and £124.50. Store lambs sold at 13.5kg halfweight made £76, with 15kg to £82.50.

In Saintfield, 930 lambs made 500p to 555p/kg, down 25p/kg for heavier sorts on the pre-holiday sale. Suffolks at 30kg made £131, while Texels at 26kg made £130, 24kg to £128.50 and 22kg to £115.

In Rathfriland, 770 lambs made 504p to 600p/kg, with the sale average of 537p/kg up 5p/kg on the pre-holiday sale.

Early lots in Ballymena saw 23.5kg at £125, 23kg at £116, 22kg at £113.50 and 21kg at £107.

Ewes

There was a firm trade for fat ewes at Markethill, with a top of £174 and the main run from £100 to £162. In Saintfield, the best Texels made £188 and £170, with the main run from £110 to £162. In Rathfriland, top was £178.

