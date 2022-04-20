Cattle prices are holding firm in Northern Ireland, but the sheep trade has slowed.

The beef trade has steadied, with factories operating on a shorter kill week, making it easier to source adequate numbers.

With factory agents under less pressure to meet throughput, most farmers report that price deals on offer are holding at levels similar to last week.

There has been some movement on quotes and a big gap now exists between processors in relation to official base price for prime cattle. At the top end of quotes, U-3 grading animals start on 420p/kg.

Other plants are holding on a quote just over 400p/kg, with several factories starting from a base of 414p/kg.

Prime cattle are running well ahead of base quotes, with most reports putting in-spec animals above 430p/kg.

Steers are moving from 428p to 432p/kg, depending on numbers, with regular finishers finding it easier to secure higher prices.

Heifers are moving off farm for around 434p to 436p/kg. Regular finishers report deals running upwards to 440p/kg for butcher-type animals with higher conformation.

Young bulls are being bought in line with base quotes of 414p to 420p/kg. There are some reports of deals being made that are on par with steer prices, but are linked to a very tight carcase specification.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers rose by more than 4p/kg to 418.15p/kg.

As in previous weeks, there were significant increases paid on U3 grading animals, with steers up 2.4p/kg to average 430.4p/kg. Heifers at the same grade rose by 5.2p/kg to average 434.3p/kg, while young bulls increased by 1.2p/kg to an average 414.3p/kg.

Prices in Britain are also rising at pace, boosting processing demand at local plants, with the cow trade in particular seeing the benefits.

Cows

Official quotes for R3 cows have increased by 10p to 354p/kg, with O+3 animals on 344p/kg.

However, deals of 370p to 380p/kg are being paid on good-quality beef cows, with R3 animals averaging 370.8p/kg last week.

NI sheep: spring lamb quotes slip to 525p/kg

The sheep trade has eased this week, following marts and factories closing over the Easter holiday period.

Factory quotes have slipped 10p to 580p/kg for hoggets, while spring lambs are back 5p to 625p/kg.

Marts resumed trading on Tuesday and in Saintfield, hoggets made £130 for 28kg, £129 for 29kg, with £125 to £128 paid for hoggets weighing 25kg to 30kg. For lighter types, £123 was paid for 23kg, £122 for 22kg and £115 for 19kg.

In Rathfriland, a small show of hoggets sold to a top of £130. Spring lambs sold from 550p to 580p/kg.

In Lisahally, spring lambs at 25kg made £135, with 26.3kg at £132. Lambs at 23.5kg made £123.50.

On Wednesday morning, the first lots in Ballymena saw spring lambs at 21kg make £127 and 21.5kg making £123.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes remains very strong. In Swatragh, a big show of 583 ewes sold to a top of £256.

In Saintfield, prices hit £258, £254 and £240, with others making £225 and £220 with a big run from £133 to £183.

In Rathfriland, fat ewes sold to £216, while in Lisahally, the top was £196, with a big run from £150 to £190.

