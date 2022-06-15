Cattle prices are holding firm in Northern Ireland, but the lamb trade is improving.

Demand for finished cattle is holding firm this week, with little change to factory quotes or price deals on prime animals and cull cows.

Some factory agents are trying to talk the trade down, but are conceding that cattle supplies remain relatively tight and that a strong live trade is keeping a floor in the market.

Forecasts also point to a short-term boost in processing demand over the coming weeks with Britain hosting the Commonwealth Games in July.

Base quotes are unchanged, keeping U-3 grading animals on a top quote of 432p/kg and cattle being purchased under premium breed schemes are being held tight at this level.

Deals on steers are similar to previous weeks, with reports of 448p/kg widely available and 450p/kg for regular finishers.

Price reports on young bulls vary, with 446p to 448p/kg paid on animals meeting certain carcase weight limits.

Heifers are similar to steers around the 450p/kg mark, with 2p to 4p/kg more on offer where bigger numbers can be supplied or for animals suited to butcher and wholesale outlets.

Prices beyond these levels are hard to come by and reserved for specialist finishers offloading bigger numbers every week.

Reports indicate that some plants were struggling for numbers early this week and factory agents were dependent on larger finishers to make up any shortfall.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers rose by 2.73p/kg to 436.37p/kg.

Prices for U3 grading animals saw steers jumping 4.1p/kg to average 451.2p/kg, while heifers at the same grade rose by 1.5p/kg to average 450.6p/kg. Young bulls continue to rise in value, with prices averaging 443.3p/kg, up 3p/kg on the previous week.

Cows

Prices for cull cows continue to rise, despite base quotes for R3 animals stuck at 370p/kg.

However, prices have crossed the 400p/kg mark, with R3 animals averaging 405.1p/kg last week, while O+3 cows averaged 383.9p/kg.

NI sheep: mart trade sets the pace on lamb price

Although more lambs are coming forward, the prices paid in the marts have increased by 20p/kg this week and the live ring is ahead of factory prices.

Plants did increase quotes by 5p to 665p/kg, making a lamb worth £139.65 at the 21kg weight limit.

In Kilrea, 420 lambs sold from 624p to 651p/kg, up 16p/kg on last week.

In Massereene, 538 lambs sold from 615p to 668p/kg, up 15p/kg for heavier lambs. Lightweight lambs were a strong trade, with 668p/kg paid for 20.5kg at £137 and 660p/kg for 21kg at £138.50. Lambs at 22kg sold to £144, 26kg made £160, with 25.5kg at £152.

In Saintfield, a big show of 740 lambs sold from 635p to 700p/kg, up 20p/kg for heavier lambs. Top prices saw £159 for 32kg, £158 for 26kg, with heavy lots making £150 to £156 and a big run from £140 to £149. Lambs at 21kg made from £135 to £140.

In Rathfriland, a buoyant trade saw 428 lambs making 620p to 670p/kg, with the sale average of 636p/kg up 12p/kg on last week.

Ewes

There was a great trade for fat ewes this week. In Kilrea, top price was £200. In Massereene, top was £180 for Texels, £160 for Rouge, £142 for Suffolk and Blue Leicesters and £92 for Blackface.

In Saintfield, the top was a record-breaking £279, with others making £214 to £270. Rathfriland sold ewes to £208.

