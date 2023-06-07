Quotes on finished cattle are trending downwards in Northern Ireland.

Processors continue to exert pressure on the beef trade, shaving 2p to 4p/kg off quotes for prime cattle this week.

The latest cuts put official base prices on 462p/kg to 472p/kg, although most plants are on 468p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

As base quotes trend downwards, so too do the price deals on offer to farmers, with the majority of reports indicating that steers and heifers are back 2p/kg on last week.

This means steers and heifers are generally moving off farm around 494p to 496p/kg. Farmers killing cattle on a more regular arrangement are faring better with reports of 2p/kg more on offer.

Negotiating beyond this level is extremely difficult and reserved mainly for specialist finishers handling bigger numbers of cattle.

Where farmers have steers and heifers to offload, cattle are moving off farm inside one week of booking.

The same cannot be said for farmers looking to get young bulls processed. Most reports indicate waiting times of two weeks before animals can be offloaded for slaughter.

As such, getting a confirmed price on bulls can be difficult to achieve when booking animals. But where prices are available, reports indicate some plants are trying to buy bulls as low as 476p/kg.

At the upper end of the market, prices of 482p and 484p/kg are available for bulls meeting age limits and certain carcase weights.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers across all grades of conformation fell by 2.7p to 480.64p/kg.

Prices were also down on U3 steers and heifers for the second successive week. Steers eased by 0.9p/kg to average 497.4p/kg, while heifer prices fell by 2.3p to 496.5p/kg.

Cows

Processors are also trying to tighten their grip on the cow trade, with some pressure being applied to quotes with a 2p/kg cut.

However, other plants are holding firm and the best quotes for R3 animals remain at 390p/kg, with deals of 410p/kg available.

NI sheep: farmers resisting price cuts

There is a battle within the lamb trade this week between local factories and buying agents for Irish plants for good-quality sheep.

Supplies have increased and factory quotes have been cut by 20p/kg to 630p/kg, making lambs worth £132.30 at the 21kg limit.

However, mart prices are very strong, with competition from Irish plants and live shippers competing head to head. Prices at sales held midweek saw 660p to 686p/kg on offer.

Gortin sold lambs to a top of £152 for 23.5kg, with £150.50 for 24.5kg, £150 for 23kg and 21kg for £141.

In Kilrea, 550 lambs made 600p to 636p/kg, down 14p to 20p/kg on last week, with 22kg at £140, 21kg at £132 and 23kg to £141.

In Markethill, 840 lambs made 600p to 659p/kg, up 26p/kg for lighter lots, with 22kg at £145, 21.3kg at £137.50 and 24.5kg to £153.

In Saintfield, 620 lambs made 595p to 635p/kg, no change on last week. Texels at 27kg made £154, 25kg to £148.50, 24kg to £143 and 22kg to £136.

At Rathfriland, 622 lambs made 596p to 630p/kg, averaging 619p/kg, down 2p/kg on last week.

In Ballymena, lambs at 25kg made £157.50, 24.5kg to £149, 23kg to £152.50, 22kg to £147 and 21kg at £144.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes has picked up this week. In Gortin, ewes made £192, with the main run from £130 to £178.

In Kilrea, top was £219, while in Markethill, top price was £214, with others on £110 to £172.

In Saintfield, Texels made £238 to £260, with the main run from £130 to £198. In Rathfriland, top was £192.

Read more

Sheep price update: Monday mart sales performing positively