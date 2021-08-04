The beef trade in Northern Ireland is steady, but there is some upward momentum in the lamb prices.

It is a case of steady as she goes in the beef trade this week, with no movement in base quotes or prices on offer.

Official quotes on prime cattle remain on 392p to 394p/kg at the upper end of the quote range for U-3 grading cattle.

Farmers with cattle to sell continue to report prices exceeding 400p/kg for in-spec animals.

Steers are generally moving from 400p to 404p/kg, with heifers making 2p to 6p/kg, depending on the number available.

Young bulls are moving from 396p/kg to 400p/kg for in-spec animals and with premiums included for keeping animals below certain weight limits.

The ongoing issues around staff shortages at processing plants continues to affect the trade, with farmers still facing delays of at least one week before animals can move off farm for slaughter.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers averaged 394.15p/kg, down by 0.5p/kg on the previous week.

On U3 steers, prices also eased, with 401.5p/kg recorded, down 1.3p/kg on the week.

For U3 heifers, prices hardened, with 407.1p/kg recorded, a rise of 1.3p/kg on the previous week.

Young bulls averaged 396p/kg for U3 conformation, down 1.7p/kg week on week.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at NI plants fell by almost 100 head to 438

The weekly kill at local plants totalled 8,853 head, of which 6,622 were prime cattle.

Cull cows reached their highest level since late January at 2,023 head processed.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at NI plants fell by almost 100 head to 438, of which 302 were prime animals and the remainder cull cows.

For the first time in five weeks, there were NI cattle shipped to Britain for slaughter, with a total of 41 animals exported.

Cows

The trade for cull cows is extremely strong, although base quotes are unchanged on 312p/kg for R3 and 302p/kg for O+3 animals.

Prices paid last week averaged 335p/kg on R3 grading animals, up 3p/kg on the week and reflects the strength in the trade at present.

NI sheep trade: lamb prices edging upwards

The live trade for fat lambs started strongly on Monday, but dipped slightly on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Massereene sold 747 lambs from 430p to 474p/kg, up 10p to 34p/kg

At the plants, base quotes have increased to 480p and 490p/kg, making lambs worth £102.90 at the 21kg deadweight limit.

In Kilrea, lambs made 430p to 455p/kg, up 10p/kg for heavier lots.

Massereene sold 747 lambs from 430p to 474p/kg, up 10p to 34p/kg. Lambs at 25kg to 26.5kg made £110 to £117, 24kg made £108, with 22.5kg to £100.

The trade in Saintfield saw 575 lambs make 430p to 475p/kg, no change on last week. Heavy lambs from 25kg to 28kg made £106 to £114. Lambs at 24kg made £105, with 22kg making £97 to £101.50.

Heavy lambs sold to £106

In Rathfriland, a big show of 1,200 lambs averaged 450p/kg, down 8p/kg on last week. Heavy lambs sold to £106.

The first shows in Ballymena on Wednesday morning had 25kg Texel lambs making £106.50, down slightly on last week.

Lambs at 23.5kg and 23kg made £104, with 21.5kg at £93 and 21kg at £91.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes remains strong. The best ewes in Massereene made £148.

In Saintfield, top was £175, with the main run from £112 to £168. In Rathfriland, there was a flying trade, with ewes topping £187 for Texels and a big run from £140 to £170.

