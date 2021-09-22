Beef prices are steady in Northern Ireland, but there is life in the lamb trade.

Late September normally sees an increase in finished cattle supplies, as farmers shift animals off grass before housing begins.

But with an abundance of grass on farms, along with plentiful fodder reserves, farmers are currently under no pressure to offload animals.

This has helped maintain the balance of cattle coming on to the market in line with processing demand, keeping factory price steady.

Steers are moving at similar levels to previous weeks around the 402p to 404p/kg mark

With no movement again in factory quotes, the official base prices for prime cattle remains on 392p to 394p/kg at the upper end of the market.

However, as in previous weeks, cattle are moving off farm from a starting price of 400p/kg for in-spec animals.

Heifers are also being purchased at the outlined price range with fewer reports of deals being made over the 405p/kg mark.

Young bulls continue to be purchased at official base quotes, as are cattle falling outside of carcase specifications for the UK retail market.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at local plants fell by more than 100 head to 505 animals

While factories continue to experience staffing issues, cattle throughput remains strong. Last week, the cattle kill in Northern Ireland increased by 365 head to 9,212, of which 6,762 were prime animals and 2,190 were cull cows.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at local plants fell by more than 100 head to 505 animals, as reports of an improving beef trade south of the border, and reduced appetite from wholesalers, dampened northern buying demand in southern marts.

Last week, the average price paid on all grades of steers and heifers eased by 0.7p to 391.87p/kg. On U3 grading animals, the average price paid on steers marginally increased to 403.6p/kg, while heifers slipped to 403.3p/kg.

Cows

Quotes on cull cows are holding at 312p/kg for R3 animals, with O+3 cows on 302p/kg. However, deals on good-quality suckler types continue to make 330p/kg and above for higher conformation.

NI sheep: Fat lamb price recovers

There was a significant upturn in the mart trade this week, with several marts reporting price increases of £5/head.

Factory quotes have also strengthened, with 485p/kg on offer, making lamb worth £101.85 for 21kg deadweight.

In Kilrea, 500 lambs sold from 429p to 473p/kg, up 11p/kg for the main run.

In Massereene, a very sharp trade saw 978 lambs sell from 440p to 471p/kg, up 25p to 31p/kg.

Top prices saw 24.5kg make £115.50, 24kg made £112 and 22kg made £100. Heavy lambs at 26kg made £110, with 25kg selling to £107.

The trade in Saintfield saw 515 lambs make 437p to 526p/kg, up 17p/kg for the main run. Lambs at 24.5kg made £110, 24kg made £108 and 23kg made £106. Lambs at 22kg made £100.

Store lambs were a great trade, with 18kg making £90 and 16kg making £83.

In Rathfriland, a show of 750 lambs sold from 434p to 528p/kg, with a sale average of 465p/kg up 5p/kg on last week.

Ewes

The fat ewe trade was steady this week. Kilrea sold to £122. In Massereene, there was a plain show, with Charollais making £100.

In Saintfield, top price was £168, with the main run on £112 to £148. In Rathfriland, top price was £145.

