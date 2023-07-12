Beef prices continue to ease in Northern Ireland, but the lamb trade has steadied.

With processors operating on a shorter kill week, cattle agents have been under less pressure to secure numbers.

As such, farmers with prime cattle to sell have struggled to negotiate higher prices unless they can deliver bigger numbers on a weekly arrangement.

Base prices continue to slide, with factories cutting another 2p to 4p/kg off quotes, putting U-3 grading animals on 454p/kg to 460p/kg.

While price deals are running well above official quotes, they are following a similar trend in terms of price, with farmers seeing another 2p to 4p/kg shaved off prime cattle this week.

Reports indicate farmers with limited numbers are on starting prices of 472p to 474p/kg for in-spec steers and heifers.

More regular finishers are faring better, with deals running from 476p/kg to 478p/kg and isolated reports of 480p/kg where bigger numbers of animals are changing hands each week.

Supplies of young bulls are starting to tail off, but prices remain under severe pressure. Bulls are on a base of 466p/kg, although there are some reports of 470p/kg being paid for animals meeting certain carcase weight limits.

Beef prices in Britain have also seen significant cuts in recent weeks, but remain above those paid by NI plants.

In Scotland, U grading steers and heifers remain above 490p/kg, while, in England, prices are more typically in the mid- to high-480p/kg territory.

Prices are under huge pressure in the Republic of Ireland and are currently running around 40p/kg below beef prices in NI.

Last week, the average price paid for U3 steers in Northern Ireland fell by 4.5p/kg to 480.7p/kg, while heifers at the same grade were down 5.6p/kg to 478.8p/kg.

Cows

Base prices on cull cows are down 10p/kg as the trade comes under pressure at a time when supplies of dairy cows coming on to the market is increasing. Quotes for R3 animals are back to 366p/kg with O3 cows on 356p/kg.

NI sheep: lamb trade steadies after recent cuts

The sheep trade has steadied this week, as marts and factories close for the July holidays.

Factory quotes have held firm on 570p/kg, which makes a lamb worth £119.70 at the 21kg limit.

Deals above this level are limited to an additional 5p and 10p/kg depending on numbers.

Only Markethill held its weekly sale on Monday, with 820 lambs sold, although prices bid were lower compared with the previous week.

The main run of prices ranged from 520p to 548p/kg, down 10p/kg on last week. Heavy lambs sold from £122 to £134, with lambs at 23kg to 25kg making £124 to £127.

Good light and middleweights sold from 520p to 548p/kg, with 20kg making £109.50, 20.9kg at £114, 22kg at £120 and 22.4kg at £122.

In the store lamb ring, good-quality lots sold from 480p/kg to 541p/kg, with 19.4kg at £105. Lighter pens sold to 536p/kg, with 14kg at £75 and 15.7kg making £81.

Ewes

There was a rock solid trade for fat ewes at Markethill. The main run of prices for good-quality ewes saw prices ranging from £110 to £178. There was a small entry of breeding hoggets which sold from £140 to £200.

