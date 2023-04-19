Beef prices in Northern Ireland continue to edge upwards, while there has been a big uplift in sheep quotes.

The beef trade across Northern Ireland remains extremely positive, with deals being agreed at 500p/kg for in-spec steers and heifers this week.

Farmers securing such prices are those who can offer a steady flow of animals over the next month, especially heifers.

Factory quotes have increased at some plants, with the best available base price moving up 2p/kg to 480p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

There are still plants on official base quotes below this level and this continues to cause anger for farmers supplying Aberdeen Angus cattle as bonus premiums are paid on top of base quotes.

In contrast, starting prices on conventional cattle have moved upwards, with most plants now opening at 494p to 496p/kg.

However, most reports indicate steers are generally moving off farm at 496p to 498p/kg, while heifers are making 498p to 500p/kg with increasing regularity.

There are price deals being made above 500p/kg, but they are confined to butcher-type heifers or for feedlot operators handling big numbers on a weekly arrangement.

Deals are also being made that include free transport in lieu of higher prices, as well as flat rate deals that waive penalties on out-of-spec stock.

Young bulls have also increased in value in recent weeks and deals are being made at 490p to 494p/kg for under-16-month old animals meeting carcase weight limits.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades rose 1.5p to 482.7p/kg. However, on U3 cattle, there was more of a mixed bag.

Steers fell 2.7p/kg to average 494.5p/kg, while heifers were unchanged at 498.8p/kg. Bulls at the outlined grade jumped by 5.8p/kg to average 488.9p/kg.

Cows

Processing demand remains extremely strong for cows and factory quotes bear little resemblance to prices paid.

Quotes on R3 animals are unchanged at 390p/kg, but this falls 20p to 30p/kg below what is on offer as deals range upwards to 420p/kg.

NI sheep: sharp increase in factory quotes

Buying demand is increasing for new-season lambs, with some plants raising quotes to 650p/kg, although 670p/kg has been reported by farmers. This makes a lamb worth £140 at the 21kg limit.

Limited supplies of slaughter-fit hoggets has helped boost price, with quotes up 25p/kg to 610p/kg, although deals have been made as high as 630p/kg.

In Gortin, 30kg lambs made £180 and 27kg made £171. There was a big run from £145 to £156 for 25kg to 30kg and heavier hoggets.

A very strong trade in Kilrea for 150 lambs reached 778p/kg for 22.5kg at £175 and 711p/kg for 22.5kg at £160. Heavy lambs at 25.5kg made £168, with lighter lots at 21.5kg on £149. Hoggets made 550p to 596p/kg, with 26kg to £153 and 25.5kg to £147.

In Markethill, 260 lambs sold from 600p to 650p/kg, while 800 hoggets made 530p to 600p/kg.

In Saintfield, a strong trade saw lambs make 590p to 650p/kg, up 5p to 25p/kg. Suffolk lambs at 30kg made £150, Texels at 24kg making £145, while other lots made from £120.50 to £135.

Hoggets made 525p to 600p/kg, up 15p to 40p/kg. Texels and Charollais at 30kg made £151, 27kg to £149 and 28kg at £147. There was a good run from £130 to £145.50.

Ewes

Ewes are a solid trade, with Kilrea topping £194, while Markethill peaked at £216. In Saintfield, purebred Texels sold at £240 and £219, with a big run from £140 to £195.

