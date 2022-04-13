Cattle prices in Northern Ireland are rising, but hogget and lambs have steadied.

Base quotes on prime cattle have jumped 8p/kg this week. This brings the top quote to 420p/kg for U-3 grading animals. Other plants continue to sit on quotes of 392p to 400p/kg, which ultimately keeps a lid on the prices paid for cattle purchased under premium breed schemes.

Farmers supplying animals under such schemes are growing increasingly frustrated by this and several state they are now moving animals through the live ring as higher prices are available.

Sales of beef across the UK are booming, as demand for manufacturing beef soars. This has boosted prices in Britain, which is filtering back to local farmers.

Farmers report that factory agents are actively hunting for cattle and making regular contact about stock coming forward.

Regular sellers or those with a good supply of in-spec animals are in a strong negotiating position. Steers are being bought at 428p/kg, but most reports put steers around 430p to 432p/kg.

Heifers are being bought from 432p to 436p/kg, where bigger numbers can be offered. Farmers with a good supply of butcher-type heifers have reported deals up to 440p/kg being paid this week.

With supplies of steers and heifers showing signs of tailing off, young bulls are becoming an easier sell, as factory agents become more flexible on price.

Deals of 414p to 424p/kg have been reported for good-quality suckler types meeting carcase weight limits. Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers rose by 2.4p to 413.7p/kg.

On U3 grading animals, steers jumped 5.3p to an average of 428.2p/kg, with heifers up 2.5p to 429.1p/kg. Young bulls averaged 413.1p/kg, an increase of 5p/kg week on week.

Cows

Processing demand for manufacturing beef is rampant and cow prices have soared beyond 370p/kg, although base quotes on R grading cows are stuck on 344p/kg, with O+3 animals on 334p/kg. Last week, the average price paid on R3 cows jumped 9.7p to 365.3p/kg.

NI sheep: processors move to keep a price lid on lambs

With factory closures over the Easter period, processing demand for spring lambs and hoggets is reduced and plants are able to manage throughput.

This has filtered into the live ring, with prices easing. In the live ring, prices topped at 645p/kg for 20kg at £129.

Quotes for spring lambs eased 5p to 630p/kg, which is £132.30 at the 21kg weight limit. However, suppliers should be pushing for an extra 5p or 10p/kg to complete deals.

The hogget trade in the marts has steadied, with £130 to £135 paid for lots weighing up to 30kg. Factory quotes are 590p to 22kg or £129.80/head.

Kilrea had a show of 550 head topping at £129 (645p/kg) for lambs, with 21.5kg making £134 (623p/kg).

Massereene sold 513 from 504p to 576p/kg, with a big run of hoggets from £128 to £132 for 24kg to 34kg.

Saintfield sold 415 head from 510p to 575p/kg. Spring lambs topped £135 for 23kg (587p/kg), £130 for 22.5kg (578p/kg) and £126.50 for 22kg (575p/kg).

Hoggets were in demand at £135 for 27kg, with a big run from £130 to £134.50 for 26kg to 30kg.

In Rathfriland, 153 spring lambs sold from 536p to 600p/kg, averaging 580p/kg, which was up 4p/kg on the week.

Hoggets sold to an average of 535p/kg, also up by 4p/kg.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes remains very strong. Kilrea sold to a top of £218.

In Massereene, the best Suffolks made £180, Charollais sold to £160 and Texels to £150.

In Saintfield, ewes made £255 and in Rathfriland ewes made £224.

