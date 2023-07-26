Prime cattle prices are under pressure in Northern Ireland, as are lamb prices.

The beef trades continues on a downward trend, with factories cutting quotes by 4p to 6p/kg this week, which puts U-3 grading animals on official starting prices of 442p to 452p/kg.

As base quotes trend downwards, so are the price deals on offer to farmers offloading cattle, with reports of similar cuts to steers and heifers.

For the first time since late January, prices payable on prime cattle have dropped below the 470p/kg mark. Reports indicate deals of 464p to 466p/kg are being paid to farmers with limited numbers of in-spec cattle.

More regular finishers indicate 468p/kg has been paid for in-spec steers and heifers, but negotiating above this level has become extremely difficult.

There are some indications that deals above 470p/kg have been paid this week. However, such deals were seemingly agreed last week.

Young bulls are a hugely challenging trade at present, with prices dipping back to lows of 458p/kg, although there are animals still moving between 460p and 462p/kg this week.

There appears to be a growing backlog in getting cattle moved off farm for slaughter, with farmers reporting delays ranging from two to three weeks at some plants.

As such, many factory agents are reluctant to commit on price so far in advance of slaughter date when animals are being booked for slaughter.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of all conformation grades fell 4.2p/kg. Prices recorded on U3 steers saw a bigger decline, falling 6.3p/kg to average 471.1p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade slumped 4.3p/kg to average 471.9p/kg, while young bulls fell by a more modest 0.6p/kg to average 463.9p/kg.

Cows

With increasing numbers of dairy cows coming on the market, there is also pressure growing on the cull cow trade.

Quotes are back 4p to 15p/kg, with R3 animals on 350p/kg, although price deals are running around 10p/kg above this level for good-quality suckler types.

NI sheep: lamb quotes slashed by 30p/kg

The lamb trade took a serious knock this week, with prices in the marts down by 60p/kg and by 30p/kg at local abattoirs.

The cut brings factory quotes to 530p/kg, with others trying to work at a lower level of 525p/kg. At 530p/kg, lambs are worth £111.30 at the 21kg limit.

Kilrea sold 750 lambs from 474p to 511p/kg, down 55p/kg. Lambs at 22.5kg made £115, 21.5kg to £108 back to £100.

Markethill sold 1,040 lambs from 460p to 502p/kg, down 60p/kg. Heavy lambs at 24.2kg made £117, 25kg at £116, with 24.4kg to 28kg from £110 to £121.

Good-quality middleweights at 22.7kg made £114, 22.9kg to £114 and 22kg at £109.50. Store lambs sold 11.2kg half-weight made £66 and 14.5kg at £76.

In Saintfield, 875 lambs made 480p to 525p/kg, down 20p/kg for heavier sorts. Good Texels at 32kg made £149, with 30kg to £137, 27kg to £129, 25kg to £121 and 22kg to £110.

In Rathfriland, 702 lambs ranged from 469p to 500p/kg, with the sale average of 476p/kg down 61p/kg on last week.

Early lots in Ballymena had 23kg at £112, 22.5kg at £105 and 22kg also at £105. The best store lambs made from £80 to £90.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is steady this week. In Kilrea, top price was £200. At Markethill, top was £164, with the main run from £90 to £158. In Saintfield, the best Texels made £200 and £180, with the main run from £120 to £170. In Rathfriland, top price was £170.

