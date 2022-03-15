Beef prices are holding firm in Northern Ireland, but hoggets are an improved trade.

Finished cattle prices are holding firm, as the shorter kill week makes it easier for factory agents to secure adequate numbers. Most plants intend to kill on Thursday and close on Friday.

As such, base quotes on prime cattle are unchanged, with the upper end of the quote range holding at 404p/kg for U-3 grading animals.

Sales of beef remain strong in general, although the food service sector, and manufacturing beef in particular, is fuelling processing demand for plainer cattle and cull cows.

Deals offered on prime cattle continue to float between 416p and 420p/kg for steers, with regular finishers handling bigger numbers securing higher prices.

Farmers offloading heifers report that prices are more typically 418p to 420p/kg and, again, higher prices are reserved for specialist finishers.

Price deals on young bulls vary, with some farmers managing to secure deals of 414p to 416p/kg, albeit at very tight carcase weight specifications.

Other farmers report bulls being purchased at 404p/kg, with no penalties for exceeding carcase weight limits.

The higher base quotes has increased the sale value of cattle sold through premium breed schemes, with prices pushing ahead of the conventional market with maximum bonuses applied.

In Britain, prime cattle prices are broadly in line with those at local plants. Prices are stronger at plants in Wales and central England, whereas finished cattle prices in Scotland are trailing those paid by NI plants.

Irish prices are also creeping upwards, with another 5c/kg on offer this week, although there is still a 20p/kg differential to Northern factories.

Cows

Demand for cull cows is extremely strong at present and prices continue to push on. Base quotes for R3 cows are holding at 324p/kg.

However, with the live ring returning 200p/kg and above for finished cows, factory agents are offering deals of 330p to 350p/kg depending on quality and the number available for slaughter.

NI sheep: hogget trade continues to strengthen

The hogget trade has shown further price gains this week within the live trade, especially for lighter hoggets as throughput continues to tail off.

With southern buying agents becoming more active for stock, local plants have raised quotes by 10p/kg to 560p/kg, making a hogget worth £123.20 at the 22kg deadweight. However, deals at 570p/kg are widely available.

Kilrea sold 450 hoggets from 500p to 524p/kg, little change on last week.

Massereene sold 400 hoggets in a very firm trade from 498p to 547p/kg, up 24p/kg for lighter lots.

The top price per kilo was 547p/kg for 19kg lots at £104, while 21.5kg made £116 (540p/kg) and 19.5kg made £105 (538p/kg).

Top price per head was £130 for 25kg, £129 for 26kg and a big run at similar weights from £123 to £127.

In Saintfield, the top for heavy hoggets was £130, with a big run from £126 to £129.

Ewes

Fat ewes are a flying trade. In Massereene, the top was £150 for Blue Leicester ewes, with Texels making £142. Suffolks made to £138, Dorsets to £135, Cheviots to £112 and Blackface to £88.

In Saintfield, the top ewes made £170.

