The beef trade in Northern Ireland is holding firm, with prices running well ahead of base quotes.

There is little change to the prices on offer for prime cattle and little change within the trade in general.

Factory quotes are again unchanged, keeping the best official quote on 378p/kg for U-3 grading animals, while other plants are on 364p/kg.

However, as has been the case this spring, base quotes fall well short of the actual prices being paid for cattle.

Good quality in-spec steers are moving off farm around the 388p to 392p/kg price mark, with 2p to 4p/kg more on offer for regular finishers with a good supply of in-spec heifers.

Young bulls are being purchased from a base of 382p to 384p/kg, although some plants pay premiums on top of these prices for a steady supply of animals below carcase weight limits of 380kg to 400kg.

Plainer cattle and animals sold through premium breed schemes are being priced from the official base quotes, leaving farmers frustrated, as bonus payments are also capped at certain weight limits.

Throughput management

Factory agents are carefully managing throughput, looking to stretch cattle supplies into June. Several farmers indicate there is a waiting period of at least one week before animals can be slaughtered.

Other farmers looking to offload cattle at an earlier date, and not under herd movement restrictions, report that the live ring continues to provide a good alternate outlet.

In some instances, factory agents have reduced the waiting intervals, rather than miss out on cattle to the live ring.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers was 380.67p/kg, down 1.45p/kg on the previous week.

For U3 grading cattle, steers fell by 0.9p to 392.7p/kg, while heifers eased by 1.1p/kg to an average 393.1p/kg.

Cows

The cull cow trade remains robust on the back of solid demand for manufacturing beef. While base quotes hold at 290p/kg for R3 animals, they lag well behind the deals on offer, which are more typically 320p/kg.

NI sheep – Plants tightening grip on price

Processors appear intent on reducing lamb prices on both sides of the border.

In the marts, agents buying for Irish plants are working to a price ceiling and local factories have pulled quotes to 620p/kg.

In Kilrea, lambs made 604p to 650p/kg, while in Massereene, lambs sold from 600p to 629p/kg, down 15p to 21p/kg as demand from southern buyers was slower.

The 629p/kg was paid for 20.5kg, or £129. Lambs at 21kg made £128.50, with 23kg to £138 and 23.5kg to £141.

In Saintfield, lambs sold from 575p to 615p/kg, down 21p for heavier lots. The top price per head was £140 for 25kg, down £7 on the week.

Lambs at 23kg made £137, also down £7, with 21kg selling to £128, down £5 on the week.

At Lisahally, trade was muted, with little interest from southern buyers. Pens of lambs averaging 23kg made £127.

The trade in Rathfriland was easier, with southern buyers selective in their requirements.

A big show of 630 lambs made 575p to 630p/kg, with the sale average of 605p/kg down 29p/kg on the week.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is easier, with quality variable.

Kilrea sold to a top of £138. Massereene sold to £146, with plainer Suffolks making £114, Mules making £100 to £109 and Blackface from £70 to £77.

In Saintfield, ewes topped £170, with the main run from £130 to £167. In Rathfriland, the top price was £176.

