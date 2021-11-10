Beef prices are relatively flat in Northern Ireland, but fat lambs are on the rise. \ Mary Browne

Supplies of finished cattle coming on to the market remain plentiful and factory agents are able to fill order books with ease.

However, sales of beef are also extremely strong, both in the retail and food service sectors, and this is helping to keep a solid floor under the trade, thereby preventing any downturn in price.

With supply and demand closely aligned, base quotes on prime cattle are again unchanged.

At the top end of the market, quotes of 392p and 394p/kg are available on U-3 grading animals.

Deals continue to be offered above 400p/kg for in-spec animals, with steers generally moving at 402p to 404p/kg.

Heifers continue to fare better and higher-priced deals of 406p/kg are on offer, with some reports of up to 410p/kg being offered to regular finishers with a good supply of butcher-type animals.

Young bulls are generally moving in line with base prices of 394p/kg, but there are deals similar to steer prices on offer at some plants for bulls below certain carcase weight limits.

Prime in-spec cattle prices are running 30p/kg ahead of the same period last year, which is worth £114 on a 380kg carcase.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers was 392.83p/kg, down 0.4p/kg on the previous week.

For cattle at U3 grading conformation, steers averaged 403p/kg, a drop of 0.5p/kg on the previous week.

On U3 heifers, the average price slipped by 1.5p/kg to 404.9p/kg, with young bulls averaging 395.7p/kg.

Imports of Irish cattle for direct slaughter at local plants was marginally lower at 473 head last week, of which 297 were prime animals, with the remaining 176 being cows.

Cows

Demand for cull cows has eased slightly, with the best quote on R3 cows now on 300p/kg. Base quotes for O+3 grading animals have slipped to 290p/kg. Price deals of 320p to 330p/kg continue to be offered on good-quality beef cows.

NI sheep: Fat lamb prices surge

Demand for fat lambs has escalated this week, with mart prices jumping £6 to £9/head. Local plants have responded by raising quotes to 555p/kg, making lambs worth £121.10 at the 22kg carcase limit.

In Kilrea, 760 lambs sold from 482p to 586p/kg, up 24p/kg for heavier lambs.

In Massereene, a small show of 510 lambs sold at record prices from 500p to 548p/kg, up by 30p/kg or £7 to £9 on last week.

Top prices were 20.5kg at £112.50, 23.5kg at £123, 28.5kg to £130 and with a big run at 26kg selling from £124 to £129.

Saintfield sold 525 lambs from 500p to 600p/kg, up 25p/kg. Heavy lambs at 30kg sold for £130, with 25kg at £125. Lambs at 24kg sold to £122, 23kg to £119 and 22kg to £116.50. Store lambs at 18kg sold to £102.

Rathfriland had a great trade and lambs averaged 538p/kg, up 36p/kg or £8/head on last week. In Ballymena, 25kg sold to £128 with 23.5kg selling to £123.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is solid. In Massereene, top was £180 for Texel ewes. Charollais made to £126, with Suffolks to £120, Mules to £100 and Blackface at £70.

Saintfield sold to £149, with the main run from £122 to £145. In Rathfriland, the top price was £145.

Read more

Sheep Management: concentrate formulation and mid-pregnancy feed requirements