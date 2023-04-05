Quotes on prime cattle continue to edge upwards in Northern Ireland.

Factory quotes on prime cattle have increased this week, with some plants adding 8p/kg to put U-3 grading animals on an official base of 478p/kg, narrowing the gap to deals on offer.

Supplies of finished cattle remain tight and even with the Easter bank holiday weekend reducing the number of killing days at local plants, farmers indicate factory agents are still making enquiries for the week ahead.

That said, the trade does have a much steadier feel this week, with most farmers reporting little change to the price deals on offer.

This means that prime cattle are generally opening on 490p/kg, with steers freely moving at 492p/kg to 494p/kg. Heifers are moving from 494p/kg to 496p/kg for in-spec animals.

Higher prices in the region of 500p/kg are being reported for larger finishers offloading cattle on a regular basis and in return for butcher-type heifers.

Young bulls are commanding prices from 482p/kg to 488p/kg, although there are deals being made that match steer prices where bulls can meet tight specifications on carcase weight and conformation.

With official quotes edging upwards, cattle sold through premium breed schemes have increased in value and bonus payments bring these in line with conventional prices.

Farmers continue to report deals that include free haulage and penalties being waived on out-of-spec cattle to secure numbers.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades increased by 1.7p/kg to 478.7p/kg.

On U3 steers, prices rose by 1.2p/kg to average 493.1p/kg, while heifers at the same grade also increased by 1.2p/kg to 494.5p/kg.

Young bulls increased by 1.7p/kg for U3 animals to 482.7p/kg.

Cows

Prices for cull cows are edging upwards, with quotes on R3 animals on 390p/kg.

However, 410p/kg is freely available on cows at the outlined grade, with price deals pushing on to 415p/kg.

NI sheep: hogget quotes jump 15p/kg

The first shows of spring lambs got off to a strong start in Kilrea, with 24.5kg making upwards to £148.

Factory quotes have opened on 650p/kg, although some plants are on 630p/kg, making lambs worth £138.60 at the 21kg limit.

Hoggets are an improving trade, with quotes up 15p to 580p/kg, but 5p to 10p/kg more is available, worth £130 at the 22kg limit.

Gortin sold hoggets at 33kg to £137, 27kg to £134, 24.5kg to £127 and 21.5kg to £117.

In Kilrea, spring lambs at 22kg made £140, 23kg to £145.50 and 24.5kg to £148. Hoggets sold from 516p to 568p/kg, up 6p to 14p/kg on last week.

Markethill sold 920 hoggets from 500p to 557p/kg, up 27p/kg for lighter lots. In Saintfield, Texel lambs at 22kg made £132, with Dorsets at 24kg making £135. Hoggets made 500p to 540p/kg, no change on last week. Texels at 35kg made £137, 30kg made £135 and 26kg made £128.50.

In Rathfriland, 488 hoggets sold from 500p to 542p/kg, with the sale average of 510p/kg up 1p/kg on last week. Spring lambs averaged 572p/kg.

Ewes

Buying demand for fat ewes remains buoyant. In Gortin, ewes topped £190, with a big run from £130 to £182. In Kilrea, top was £202 and in Markethill, it was £200. In Saintfield, ewes sold to £210, while in Rathfriland, top was £196.

