Processors have made further cuts to base quotes on prime cattle and cull cows, as a 2p to 4p/kg reduction brings U-3 steers and heifers to 448p/kg.

While price deals on offer are also trending downwards, they continue to run 15p to 20p/kg above official base quotes for conventional cattle.

In contrast, cattle sold under native breed schemes are generally being purchased at the outlined quote with bonus payments applied thereafter.

Elsewhere, farmers offloading cattle outside of such schemes indicate factories are opening at 462p/kg for in-spec animals, with little more than 2p/kg above this on offer for limited numbers.

Farmers with bigger numbers or those selling on a more regular arrangement indicate 466p to 468p/kg is available.

There are still cattle moving at 470p/kg, but most reports indicate such prices are reserved for larger finishers.

Young bulls are a difficult trade and, in most instances, farmers are struggling to better 460p/kg, although 458p/kg is a more commonly available price.

While there are farmers encountering delays in getting animals processed, factory agents are active in sourcing numbers for August, as sales of manufacturing beef are expected to strengthen moving into autumn.

Last week, the price paid on steers and heifers across all grades averaged 454.58p/kg, down 2.6p/kg from the previous seven-day period.

For U3 cattle, the average price on steers slipped 2.2p to 468.9p/kg, while heifers eased by 1.7p to average 470.2p/kg. Young bulls at the same grade saw a bigger price drop of 5.4p to an average 458.5p/kg.

While prices are in retreat, they are running above those paid in early August last year. Back then, in-spec steers were trading at 446p/kg with heifers on 2p/kg above this level.

Cows

Quotes on cull cows have fallen 6p/kg, with R3 animals back to 350p/kg. Supplies coming on to the market remain strong, leaving deals around 360p/kg whereas deals on O grade cows are closer to 340p/kg.

NI sheep: prices harden as supplies tighten

Supplies of good-quality slaughter-fit lambs have slowed this week, putting a floor under the mart trade.

While factories have cut quotes by 5p to 10p/kg to 520p/kg, deals remain on 530p/kg for the main run of sheep, making lamb worth £111.30 at the 21kg weight limit.

Kilrea sold 650 lambs from 476p to 500p/kg, little change on last week. Lambs at 23kg made £114, with £106 for 21.5kg.

Markethill sold 800 lambs from 450p to 502p/kg, down 10p/kg for lighter lots. Heavy lambs were a stronger trade, with 24.2kg making £115, 25kg at £117.50, 21.5kg at £108 and 22.5kg at £113. Store lambs sold at £79 for 15.8kg and 18.5kg at £92.

In Saintfield, 770 lambs made 470p to 505p/kg, down 5p to 20p/kg. Hampshires at 25kg made £119.50, Texels at 24kg made £115, 23kg made £114, 22kg at £106 and 21kg to £105.

Heavyweight lambs sold in Ballymena were an improved trade, with 25.5kg making £122 and 24kg at £117. The best store lambs on Monday made £81 to £95.50.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes is steady this week, with good prices on offer for well-fleshed animals. In Kilrea, the top price was £180. At Markethill, top was £180, with the main run from £106 to £168. In Saintfield, the best Charollais made £178, with the main run from £125 to £164.

Read more

Sheep price update: another 10c/kg to 20c/kg cut in lamb prices