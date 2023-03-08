Prime cattle are a rock solid trade, but cows are are seeing higher prices on offer.

It means that at the top end of quotes, several factories are on a base of 466p/kg for U-3 grading cattle. Others are still lagging behind on an official quote of 450p/kg.

Factory quotes have seen further increases this week. However, such movement is merely bringing more processors into line with the quotes at the upper end of the market.

But, as in recent weeks, official quotes are merely being used to cap the prices paid for cattle marketed through certain breed schemes, mainly Aberdeen Angus.

On conventional cattle, the trade has a much steadier outlook this week. Farmers indicate that factories are opening on 480p/kg for in-spec cattle.

Most reports indicate little difference to those price deals available last week. This keeps steers and heifers moving freely on deals of 482p/kg and 484p/kg.

Higher prices are available, but generally reserved for more regular finishers and those farmers handling bigger numbers of cattle.

Young bulls continue to move around 468p/kg to 470p/kg, with the higher price easier to come by for animals meeting carcase weight limits.

Supplies of finished cattle remain extremely tight. Farmers offloading cattle this week indicate animals can move off farm within a few days of booking, with several reports of factories still enquiring about cattle for next week.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers across all grades rose by 1.4p/kg to 468.66p/kg.

Steers at U3 conformation increased by a similar amount to average 481.66p/kg, while heifers at the same grade increased 0.9p/kg to 482.9p/kg.

Cows

Processing demand for cull cows continues to strengthen and prices are edging upwards.

Official quotes on R3 cows hover around 384p/kg, but, in reality, this is 20p/kg below what is being paid.

Good-quality beef cows are making well over 400p/kg, with most farmers indicating 410p/kg is widely available this week, rising to 425p/kg for those animals with better conformation.

NI sheep: live trade fuels price lift for hoggets

Buying demand for hoggets has strengthened substantially this week, driven by an upturn in demand from southern buyers around the live ring.

Factories are being forced to respond with higher prices and quotes are up 20p/kg to 540p/kg.

However deals of 550p/kg are widely available, making hoggets worth £121 at the 22kg limit.

In Gortin, heavy hoggets at 33kg sold to £131, 26.5kg to £129, 24.5kg to £123, 24kg to £117.50, 23kg to £116.50 and 21kg to £109.

Kilrea sold 450 hoggets from 492p to 526p/kg, up 10p/kg on last week. Hoggets at 23kg sold to £116, with 24kg making £120.

Saintfield had a firm sale, with 675 hoggets selling from 490p to 535p/kg, up 5p/kg for heavier sorts.

Charollais at 25kg made £126, Texels at 27kg made £125, with the main run from 24kg to 28kg making £120 to £125.

In Rathfriland, a big show of 711 hoggets sold from 480p to 527p/kg, with the sale average of 492p/kg up 12p/kg on last week.

There was a strong trade in Ballymena. Texels at 22kg made £123.50. Pens at 26.5kg to 28kg made £125 and £126, with 30kg to £130.

Ewes

Fat ewes are a flying trade. In Gortin, top price was £202, with a big run from £130 to £178. In Kilrea, top was £198.

In Saintfield, purebred Texels sold at £258 and £208, with the main run from £130 to £193. In Rathfriland, top price was £276.

