Factories are keeping a tight lid on the beef trade this week, but have managed to cut lamb prices. / Donal O' Leary

Factory quotes on finished cattle have steadied after last week’s cuts. At the upper end of the quotes, U-3 grading cattle are on 426p/kg.

Other plants continue to work at official quotes of 416p to 418p/kg for U-3 grading animals, although the majority of cattle are moving well ahead of this level.

However, animals sold through premium breed schemes are being closely tied to official quotes, causing anger among finishers, as bonus payments are made on top of these prices.

Processors are working hard to keep a lid on prices and continue to talk the trade down. However, attempts to reduce prices appear to be having mixed results.

On one hand, plants have managed to get steers and heifers back below 450p/kg, with most reports putting prime cattle around 446p to 448p/kg this week.

But, on the other hand, there have been several reports of regular finishers getting calls from factory agents wanting additional stock to be supplied this week. In return, prices are still in the region of 450p to 452p/kg.

Young bulls have come under pressure, as processors pull prices back to 436p/kg, although most farmers indicate this is an attempt to flush animals on to the market.

Wholesalers in particular appear to be very active for stock and paying prices at the upper end of the market to secure numbers.

Beef prices have hardened again south of the border and imports of animals for direct slaughter at local plants totalled 350 head last week, most of which were prime cattle.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades fell by 4p/kg to 432.49p/kg. On U3 cattle, steers were down 2.7p/kg to an average 449.1p/kg, while heifers fell by 3.6p to 448.5p/kg. Young bulls slipped to 437.5p/kg.

Cows

Prices for cull cows have eased, but, overall, the trade remains extremely strong. Quotes for R3 cows are unchanged around 370p/kg, with deals around 400p/kg.

NI sheep: processors make big price cuts

Processors have moved to cut lamb prices by as much as 50p/kg this week, citing a downturn in demand.

While some plants are on 550p/kg, the best available quote is 555p/kg, making a lamb worth £116.55 at the 21kg carcase limit.

In Kilrea, 650 lambs sold from 492p to 524p/kg. Massereene had a big show of 1,255 lambs selling from 500p to 535p/kg. The 535p/kg was paid for 21.5kg at £115, with 523p/kg for 22kg at £112.50. There was a big run of 21kg to 22.5kg making from £110 to £116.50. Heavy lambs made only slightly more at £116 to £120.

In Saintfield, 805 lambs sold from 495p to 540p/kg. The top price was £138 paid for 30kg, with £135 for 29kg. A big run made of lambs made £125 to £132 for 25kg to 28kg. Lambs at 22kg sold to £114.50, with 21kg selling to £112.50.

In Rathfriland, 901 lambs sold from 485p to 583p/kg, with a sale average on 500p/kg, putting an average 23kg lamb to £115.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is easier this week. In Kilrea, top price was £152. In Massereene, the top was £153 for Texels and £134 for Charollais. Blues and Suffolks sold to £110, with Mules to £104.

In Saintfield, the top prices were £175, £168 and £164, with others making from £122 to £160. In Rathfriland, the top was £120.

