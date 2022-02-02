Some processors in Northern Ireland have improved their base quotes on prime cattle, while hoggets have also risen in value.

There are some positive signs within the beef trade this week in terms of base quotes and price deals on offer.

While most plants are holding firm on base, others increased quotes to 396p/kg for in-spec animals.

In terms of factory prices, the trade is generally firm, with the majority of deals on par with previous weeks.

However, some farmers selling cattle on a regular basis indicate there is an additional 2p/kg on offer this week, but this is mainly on prime animals meeting certain carcase weight limits.

While there are steers moving off farm around 406p/kg, most deals are hovering around 408p/kg, with 410p/kg at the upper end.

Farmers are being offered free haulage in lieu of a price increase

Heifers are an easier sell. Farmers indicate 410p/kg is freely available for in-spec animals, with 2p to 4p/kg extra paid to secure bigger numbers.

There are deals being made on a flat-rate basis at some plants, but they are generally confined to farmers finishing animals on a regular arrangement.

Farmers are being offered free haulage in lieu of a price increase, as well as having penalties waived on cattle exceeding carcase weight limits.

Young bulls are lagging behind on price and several reports indicate factory agents are holding in line with base quotes.

In contrast, there are finishers offloading bulls being offered deals in line with steer prices, although these animals have a tight specification to hit.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers was 0.9p/kg lower at 397.06p/kg.

For U-3 grading animals, steers eased by 0.4p/kg to 408.1p/kg, with heifers unchanged at 411.4p/kg. Young bulls at the same conformation averaged 391.3p/kg.

Cows

Sales of manufacturing beef are strong and this has filtered through to cow trade. Quotes on R3 cows have increased to 300p/kg at some plants, with O+3 animals on 290p/kg. However, factory agents are keen for stock and offering deals of 320p/kg or better, on good-quality beef animals.

NI sheep: hogget trade recovers after price cut

The sheep trade has rebounded this week, with hogget prices rising by 20p/kg and more. Processors responded by raising quotes to 555p/kg, making hoggets worth £122.10 for 22kg deadweight.

Kilrea sold 400 hoggets from 520p to 566p/kg, up 18p to 38p/kg on last week.

Massereene had a small show of 297 hoggets, selling from 509p to 548p/kg, up 19p to 29p/kg.

In a sharper trade, Saintfield sold 390 hoggets from 500p to 555p/kg, up 20p/kg for heavier stock. Hoggets at 25kg sold to a top of £130, 24kg to £124, 22kg to £120, with 21kg to £115. Stores at 19kg made £103, with 18kg making £99.

In Rathfriland, 307 hoggets sold from 510p to 595p/kg, with the sale average of 532p/kg up 22p/kg on last week.

Ballymena had an improved trade on Wednesday morning. Heavy lots at 30kg made £136.50, with 24kg to 26kg making £126 and £127, 23.5kg to £122 and 22kg to £119.

Ewes

Fat ewes remain a super trade. In Kilrea, ewes sold to £164 and in Massereene to £200. In Saintfield, the top was £223, with the main run from £122 to £190. In Rathfriland the top price was £182.

