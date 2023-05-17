The beef trade in Northern Ireland is holding steady. Lamb prices have also levelled off.

All processors, with the exception of one, have left base quotes unchanged this week, which keeps prime cattle at U-3 conformation on 480p/kg. One plant has reduced its quote 4p/kg to 470p/kg.

Several factory agents are trying to tighten their grip on the trade and taking a more negative outlook on price for the weeks ahead.

While agents try talking the trade down, regular finishers indicate they are not prepared to take lower prices on prime cattle given the strength of the live trade and competition from other processors.

With processors heavily reliant on such finishers to meet weekly throughput, the general consensus is that the beef trade is holding firm for steers and heifers.

Most reports indicate that steers continue to open around 496p to 498p/kg for those with limited numbers, but the majority of deals for regular finishers remain on 500p/kg.

Heifers are also moving freely at 500p/kg, although prices beyond this level are not as easy to come by as in previous weeks.

Young bulls are becoming a more difficult sell. Numbers coming on the market are increasing week on week and where bulls are coming up on the 16-month age limit, factory agents hold the upper hand when negotiating on price.

At the upper end of the trade, 494p/kg has been paid this week, with 490p/kg more commonly available for animals meeting carcase weight limits.

Bulls falling outside of market specification are running 4p to 6p/kg below this level.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of all grades eased 0.18p to 485.78p/kg. Steers at U3 conformation rose by 1.5p to 500.4p/kg, with heifers up 1.7p to 502.4p/kg, while bulls slipped 3.1p to 489.8p/kg.

Cows

The cow trade is also holding firm with quotes for R3 animals on 390p/kg.

However, prices for such animals continue to trade between 410p and 420p/kg depending on age, quality and numbers.

NI sheep: lamb trade steadies price increases

Following two weeks of rising prices, there is a steadier mood in the sheep trade. Quotes are generally steady, with 670p/kg on offer, but one plant has cut its base by 15p to 655p/kg.

In the marts, trade has eased slightly, with prices back £2/head on average. In Gortin, heavy lambs from 26kg and upwards made £150 to £162, 24kg to £149.50, with 22kg to £142.

In Kilrea, 280 lambs sold from 620p to 649p/kg. The main run was 630p to 642p/kg, with factory lambs to £142. Hoggets sold to 610p/kg, with the main run from 550p to 596p/kg.

In Markethill, 350 lambs made 600p to 648p/kg. Good-quality light lambs at 23kg made 21.9kg at £141.50, with 24kg at £146.50. Hoggets sold up to 588p/kg for 25kg at £147.

In Saintfield, the trade for 390 lambs was 600p to 650p/kg, down 10p/kg. Texels at 26kg made £150, 25kg to £148 and 22kg to £137.

At Rathfriland, 390 lambs made 590p to 625p/kg, with a sale average of 602p/kg.

In Ballymena, early lots sold to 649p/kg for 21.5kg at £139.50, with a big pen of 86 at 23kg making £144 and 22.5kg at £140.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is slightly easier this week. The best ewes in Gortin made £188, with a run from £128 to £180.

In Kilrea, the top was £194. In Markethill, 270 ewes sold to £187, with others from £120 and £180.

In Saintfield, Texels sold to £200, with a big run from £140 to £185. In Rathfriland, a strong trade sold to a top of £216.

