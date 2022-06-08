Prime cattle and cull cow prices are holding steady, but there have been some signs of prices at the top end of the market easing slightly.

The beef trade across the UK remains positive. But further afield, some European markets have slowed and the upward price momentum has temporarily eased.

Closer to home, local plants have left quotes unchanged, with official base prices on 424p to 432p/kg for U-3 grading animals. Price deals are on par with last week, keeping steers moving off farm around 446p/kg, with more regular finishers on 448p/kg.

Deals on young bulls are generally around 440p to 442p/kg for animals meeting certain carcase weight limits.

Heifers are moving off farm at 448p to 450p/kg, but negotiating for prices beyond this appears to be more challenging compared to previous weeks.

Prices 'in line' with British abattoirs

Such prices keep finished cattle processed at local plants in line with those on offer at abattoirs in Britain.

Reports indicate the majority of supply is currently originating from larger, specialist finishing units, with these farmers remaining extremely competitive for short-keep cattle in the live ring.

As such, where finishers with smaller numbers are struggling to negotiate with factory agents on price, mart managers say they continue to see these farmers choosing to offload cattle live.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers rose by 1.79p to 433.64p/kg. On U3 cattle, steers rose by 1.4p/kg to average 447.1p/kg, while heifers rose by 3.1p/kg to average 449.1p/kg. Young bulls rose by 2.7p/kg to average 440.3p/kg.

Irish cattle imported for direct slaughter at local plants totalled 266 head, a slight drop on the previous week, with 128 head moving in the opposite direction.

Cows

Cull cows remain a strong trade, with quotes on R3 animals holding at 370p/kg, while O+3 cows are on 360p/kg. Prices continue to run well above quotes, with good beef cows in the region of 390p to 400p/kg.

NI sheep: limited supplies drives lamb price rise

With modest numbers of lambs coming forward this week, the live trade saw prices increase. To keep pace, plants have increased quotes by 10p/kg to 660p/kg, making a lamb worth £138.60 at the 21kg carcase limit.

In Kilrea, a strong trade saw 450 lambs selling from 608p to 637p/kg, up 17p/kg for lighter lambs. Lambs at 23kg made £146.50, 22kg made £139, 21.5kg at £135, while heavier lots at 24.5kg to 26kg made from £140 to £146.

In Massereene, a firm trade saw 393 lambs selling from 600p to 631p/kg, with 22.5kg at £142, 20.5kg at £129, 22kg at £138 and 626p for 21kg at £131.50. Heavy lambs from 24kg to 26kg made £141.50 to £146.50.

In Saintfield, 555 lambs sold from 615p to 650p/kg. The top per-head was £145 for 25kg with a big run making from £140 to £144. Lambs at 22kg made from £136 to £139, with 21kg from £133 to £135.

In Rathfriland, a buoyant trade saw 456 lambs selling from 610p/kg to 650p/kg, with the sale average of 624p/kg up 24p/kg on last week.

Ewes

There was a great trade for fat ewes this week. In Kilrea, top price was £170. In Massereene, top was £210 for Texels, £204 paid for Charollais, £169 for Suffolks and £160 for Zwartbles. In Saintfield, a very strong trade saw a top of £258 with a big run from £161 to £225. In Rathfriland, top was £276.

