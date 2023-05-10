Prices for finished cattle are holding firm in Northern Ireland, but lambs are an improving trade.

Prices for finished cattle are on a steady footing this week, with no change in factory quotes or deals being offered to farmers.

Supplies coming on to the market are generally in line with processing demand, with the bulk of throughput coming from larger finishers who continue to underpin prices in the live trade.

At the top end of factory quotes, prices remain on 482p/kg for U-3 grading animals, with other plants 2p/kg below this base.

Cattle sold through premium schemes such as Aberdeen Angus are generally starting from this level before bonus payments are applied.

Conventional cattle are moving in line with prices similar to the last few weeks. Steers are generally opening around 496p to 498p/kg, although 500p/kg is widely available for in-spec animals.

Regular finishers and farmers with bigger numbers are managing to secure another 2p to 4p/kg, but prices beyond this are harder to come by.

Heifers are generally moving off farm at 500p/kg. Again, 2p to 4p/kg more is on offer for bigger numbers or where farmers can supply heifers on a weekly arrangement.

Supplies of young bulls are increasing, although demand is holding firm. Prices are generally around the 490p to 496p/kg mark for in-spec animals, although there are reports of bulls pushing on to 500p/kg in line with steers.

Last week, the average price paid by NI plants across steers and heifers of all grades increased by 0.82p to 485.86p/kg.

On U3 steers, prices eased by 0.4p to 498.9p/kg, whereas heifers at the same grade increased by a similar amount to 500.7p/kg. Young bull prices jumped 4.5p/kg to average 492.9p/kg.

Cows

Processing demand for cull cows remains exceptionally strong. But, as with prime cattle, factory prices are steady.

Quotes remain on 390p/kg for R3 animals. However, deals ranging from 410p to 420p/kg are freely available on good beef cows, with the higher prices easier to secure on younger animals.

NI sheep: lamb prices soar to 700p/kg

There is plenty of life in the sheep trade, as demand outstrips supply, pushing factories to raise lamb quotes by 20p/kg to 670p/kg.

However, deals of 690p/kg to 695p/kg are available as factories look to keep pace with the marts.

Hogget prices have moved up 30p to 630p/kg, although deals are running well above this level.

There was a strong trade in Gortin, with heavy lambs from 26kg and upwards making £150 to £160/head. Lambs at 24kg made £146, with 21.5kg from £140.50 to £143.50.

In Markethill, 430 lambs sold to 687p/kg, with the main run from 625p to 660p/kg. Heavy lambs sold to £159 for 27kg, 24kg to £152 and 24.5kg at £150.Hoggets sold up to £147.50.

In Saintfield, 340 lambs made 610p to 660p/kg, up 10p/kg on the week. Suffolk lambs at 27kg made £154. Texels at 25kg made £152, 24kg to £148 and 22kg to £136.

An entry of 135 hoggets made 520p to 565p, little changed on last week. Texels at 25kg made £144, with Suffolks at 24kg making from £138 to £141.

Ewes

The strong trade for fat ewes continued into this week. Prices at Gortin topped £218, with a big run from £140 to £188. In Markethill, 380 ewes sold to £276, with plenty of lots from £220 to £238. The main run of ewes made £130 to £188. In Saintfield, good Texel ewes made £208, with a big run from £140 to £188.

