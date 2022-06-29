Winners in the over 1m litre category, Helen and Scott Davidson (centre) with left to right, Michael Hanley, Group CEO, Keith Agnew, Vice-Chairman and Niall Matthews, Chairman of Lakeland Dairies.

Dairy farmers from counties Armagh, Down and Fermanagh took home the top prizes at the annual Lakeland Dairies milk quality awards.

Winning the award in the 1m litre and over category were John Morrow and Scott Davidson from Gilnahirk, Co Down. Runners up were Fred and David Liggett, Stewartstown, Co Tyrone.

In the below 1m litre category, the winners were William and Robert McCrum from Markethill, Co Armagh with Harry, Lex and Alastair Campbell, Ballymoney, Co Antrim as runners-up.

In the new entrant category, Kevin and John McDonnell from Brookeboro, Co Fermanagh claimed the top honours.

The supreme champion award went to William and Alan Nicholson, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.

