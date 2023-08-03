The yard is compact and well sheltered.

A fine 62ac modern stud farm, with residences and extensive facilities, is for sale near Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The property is New Irish Stud, at Corbally Road, Herbertstown, and it's being sold by Jordan Auctioneers. It's going for public auction with a guide price of €1.4m.

This property is 8km from Newbridge, 11km from Naas and 4km from the village of Two Mile House. The M9 and M7 motorways are easily accessed.

It is in the heart of the thoroughbred industry. The Curragh racecourse is 9km away, Punchestown racecourse 10km, Naas racecourse 12km and Goffs Bloodstock Sales centre is 17km.

The property is accessed through a recessed entrance leading to a long tree-lined avenue.

It leads on to the main residence and two staff apartments, together with the extensive yard.

The main residence is 1,542 square feet in area and has three bedrooms. It was recently renovated and is in very good condition.

There is a staff house laid out in two apartments, each with two bedrooms, a kitchen/living room and bathroom. Each is 667 square feet in area. The staff apartments require upgrading.

The yard is adjacent to the residence and has 42 loose boxes, a six-unit automatic walker, a lunging ring, hayshed, stocks, a tack and feed room, canteen and staff toilet, a muck heap and a machinery shed.

The land is laid out in 12 main paddocks and has good shelter. The auction takes place on Friday 8 September at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, Co Kildare.